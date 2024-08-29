Watch Now
Good Good Golf's Kendrick on growing brand, game
Good Good Golf CEO Matt Kendrick joins Rich Lerner to discuss the brand's engagement with a new generation of golfers, a potential future collaboration with the PGA Tour and more.
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the dark horses who could win the FedExCup's Tour Championship instead of Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele -- examining names like Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg.
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
Learn about the restoration of East Lake Golf Club ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs' Tour Championship, the thought process behind the project and how it'll play this weekend.
PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis give their takeaways from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's press conference, including the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Bradley: Playing captain or not, team comes first
Keegan Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss his ascending game (highlighted by his BMW Championship victory), his upcoming Presidents Cup vice captaincy and learning what it takes to be the Ryder Cup captain as he goes.
Monahan: PGA Tour-LIV talks ‘going to take time’
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan talks about why progress in negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are going more slowly than anticipated and the absence of a deadline.
Revisiting Hovland’s 2023 Tour Championship win
Look back on the analytics behind Viktor Hovland's impressive win at the 2023 Tour Championship ahead of 2024's event.
Snedeker: ‘Full circle’ to win Payne Stewart Award
Brandt Snedeker delivers a heartfelt speech after being named the PGA Tour's 2024 Payne Stewart Award winner, where he reflected on his admiration for Payne, the state of golf and much more.
Tour Championship will be a ‘battle of attrition’
The Golf Today crew share their thoughts on Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele ahead of the Tour Championship, explaining why the event will be a battle of attrition between the two stars.
Schauffele, Clark lead Tour Championship bets
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter run through their favorite bets for the Tour Championship at East Lake, including action on Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
Inside the course changes at East Lake
Todd Lewis interviews Bland Cooper about the renovations to East Lake Golf Club, discussing what players can expect this week at the Tour Championship.