Watch Now
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
Up Next
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1
Look back on an action-packed Round 1 of the The Open Championship.
Spieth details potential ‘carnage’ at The Open
Spieth details potential 'carnage' at The Open
Jordan Spieth speaks to the media following Round 1 of The Open.
HLs: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 2
HLs: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 2
Watch all the best shots from every team during Round 2 of the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
Clark recaps 'crazy last 3-4 months' at The Open
After posting a 68 in round 1 at The Open, Wyndham Clark relives winning the U.S. Open and how his last 3-4 months have been life-changing.
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool
Here's what you need to know about the layouts of key holes at Royal Liverpool, the site of The 151st Open Championship.
How Newton persevered despite unimaginable tragedy
How Newton persevered despite unimaginable tragedy
Jack Newton always gave back to the game of golf, even after a traumatic injury that left him without his right arm. Here's Newton's story and how he persevered through hardship to leave a lasting impact on the game.
Bezuidenhout: Golf became ‘an escape’ from reality
Bezuidenhout: Golf became 'an escape' from reality
Despite dealing with a stutter from an early age, Christiaan Bezuidenhout pushed aside all bullying in order to chase his golf dreams and impact many lives through charity partnership.
Horschel discusses PGA Tour’s lack of transparency
Horschel discusses PGA Tour's lack of transparency
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis discuss the latest in the PGA Tour-PIF merger with Billy Horschel discussing whether or not the PGA Tour should be "fully transparent."
Jordan relives memorable moments as a spectator
Jordan relives memorable moments as a spectator
Matthew Jordan describes growing up as a local watching Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Rory Mcllroy, and other greats be in contention at The Open Championship.
Mcllroy ‘carefree’ heading into The Open
Mcllroy 'carefree' heading into The Open
Rory McIlroy walks the third hole with Todd Lewis at Royal Liverpool, recapping his victory at The Scottish Open and describing his mentality heading into The Open Championship.
Smith says he improved after 2022 Open win
Smith says he improved after 2022 Open win
Defending Open Championship winner Cam Smith discusses his desire to repeat and how he has changed on and off the course over the last year.