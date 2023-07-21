 Skip navigation
Top News

Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins
Pickups of the Day: Julien Getting The Job Done
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Home Run Leader Props: Ohtani vs Field
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230720.jpg
Can’t win The Open on Day 1 – but who lost it?
nbc_moto_30boardep33_230720.jpg
SMX hot topics: Start grates, 250 shuffle
nbc_moto_fowlerfactsep33_230720.jpg
Fowler’s Facts: Analyzing Lawrence vs. Sexton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

July 20, 2023 08:15 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
