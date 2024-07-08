 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: MAY 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Hailie Deegan, AM Racing part ways
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240708.jpg
Lunch Money: Rangers ML, Sale under Ks
nbc_pst_nedeng_240708.jpg
NLD could lose control of midfield against ENG
nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic

July 8, 2024 11:27 AM
Look at some of the significant statistics and achievements from the John Deere Classic, where history was made in more ways than one.
nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
1:09
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_golfpodclantonthor_240707.jpg
7:11
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
1:24
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisthompsoninterview_240707.jpg
1:02
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johndeerefinalround_240707.jpg
12:02
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
1:41
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thorbjornsenandclanton_240706.jpg
5:40
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ericcolereax_240706.jpg
6:01
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thompsondeskreax_240706.jpg
4:45
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johndeereday3_240706.jpg
13:09
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
1:55
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing