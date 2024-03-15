Watch Now
No. 17 is on your mind 'from the time you start'
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman discuss the difficulties of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and why it's on every golfer's mind from the time they tee off at The Players Championship.
Mitchell revisits driver smash from 2023
Keith Mitchell looks back to when he smashed his driver into the ground during the The Players Championship 2023, explaining his emotions during the now-hilarious moment.
No. 17 is on your mind ‘from the time you start’
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman discuss the difficulties of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and why it's on every golfer's mind from the time they tee off at The Players Championship.
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green
After the "announcer jinx" during Steve Stricker's birdie opportunity on No. 17, Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman compare each other's history on the island green of TPC Sawgrass.
Clark playing ‘better than expected’ at Players
After carding a pair of 65's in the first two rounds, Wyndham Clark is "a little bit shocked" after struggling at TPC Sawgrass in his career but "feels awesome" to be in the position he is in.
Best shots at No. 17 from The Players Round 1
Check out the golfers who slayed the beast of No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass in Round 1 of The Players Championship.
Was Rory’s tee shot on No. 7 ruled correctly?
Rex and Lav offer their thoughts on the confusion surrounding Rory McIlroy's tee shot on No. 7 at The Players Championship
Wagner breaks down Rory’s controversial tee shot
Johnson Wagner explains Rory McIlroy's rules controversy on No. 7 during Round 1 of The Players Championship.
Highlights: Players attack TPC Sawgrass in Rd. 1
The Live From crew breaks down some of the best shots from the stacked field in Round 1 of The Players Championship.
No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass claims more golf balls
Every year, No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass forces pro golfers to make mistakes at The Players Championship. Here are those moments from Round 1.
Scheffler handles business in Rd. 1 of The Players
Scottie Scheffler's play was simple and understated at times in Round 1 of The Players Championship, but he still ended up with a 5-under 67, just two off the lead.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
Check out the best moments from the first day of action at TPC Sawgrass, where stars such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler got off to a great start.