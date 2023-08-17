Watch Now
McIlroy's relationship with new putter going well
Rory McIlroy talks with Todd Lewis about how he overcame his driving issues in Round 1 of the BMW Championship.
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.
Brian Harman talks about why his start to the BMW Championship felt different from last week as he gets back in a rhythm after winning The Open.
McIlroy turns potential disaster into a birdie
After embedding himself deep in the rough with his drive, Rory McIlroy survives a risky shot through the trees and then chips in for an unlikely birdie on No. 17 at the BMW Championship.
Fitzpatrick comfortable at Olympia Fields
Matt Fitzpatrick talks about his attack strategy in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and his comfort level at Olympia Fields.
Theegala eagles from distance at BMW Championship
Sahith Theegala's shot from 167 yards out skips into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 14 at the BMW Championship.
Chopra building confidence after APGA Tour victory
Varun Chopra joins Golf Today to recap his victory at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, his first professional win.
Analyzing U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas, Glover
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls, notably Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, as well as the scenes ahead of the BMW Championship this week.
Celebrating 100 episodes of Beyond the Fairway
Doug Smith and Will Lowery celebrate 100 episodes of the Beyond the Fairway podcast, discussing what they're most proud of and notable moments throughout the journey.
Johnson: Still a lot to unfold before making picks
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the decision-making process when determining who makes the team, as well as why it is 'irresponsible' to speculate at this moment.
Fleetwood looking to build on consistency
Tommy Fleetwood talks with Todd Lewis to discuss building on his consistency in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Glover staying motivated after back-to-back wins
Lucas Glover joins Golf Today to discuss the motivation behind his recent success, what it would mean to be chosen for the Ryder Cup, and his expectations ahead of the BMW Championship.
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.