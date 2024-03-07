Watch Now
Lee 'cooking' at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Min Woo Lee discusses his Round 1 performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, how he's able to interact with his fans and inspire kids that want to play golf.
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland's game?
Hear from Viktor Hovland on trying to rebuild confidence during a slow start to the 2024 PGA Tour season and switching swing coaches again. Then, Golf Central argues Hovland's frequent changes may be hurting his game.
Lee 'cooking' at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Min Woo Lee discusses his Round 1 performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, how he's able to interact with his fans and inspire kids that want to play golf.
Zalatoris 'learning something every week'
After his 3-under opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Will Zalatoris comments on building momentum early in the weekend and his progress back to full strength.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.
'Biggest loser' in golf right now is the fans
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss how "broken" the top level of golf is due to the divide between PGA Tour and LIV Golf players.
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Todd Lewis reports on the creation of the PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors and the expansion of the PGA Tour Policy Board from 12 to 14 members, with Joe Ogilvie joining both boards.
Breaking down No. 9, No. 18 at Bay Hill
Gain crucial insights into the ninth and 18th holes at Bay Hill ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Reflecting on Palmer's impact outside the ropes
Todd Lewis and Mark Rolfing share their favorite Arnold Palmer stories, discussing his impact on the game of golf and the character he displayed in his personal life.
Eckroat, van Rooyen move into Aon Next 10 for API
Austin Eckroat and Erik van Rooyen move inside of the Aon Next 10 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Min Woo Lee makes his third-consecutive start at the event by way of the Aon Swing 5.
Kim carrying 'good memories' to Puerto Rico Open
Michael Kim joins Golf Today ahead of the Puerto Rico Open to discuss the "good memories" from playing in this event and building his brand as he progresses through the PGA Tour
Palmer's historic office captures his legacy
Arnold Palmer's daughter, Amy Saunders, gives Todd Lewis a tour of her father's historic office, featuring gifts from former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Congressional Gold Medal and more.