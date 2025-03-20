 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LI-Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
NHL has met with Dan Friedkin’s group about interest in bringing an expansion team to Houston
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-McNeese at Clemson
Five things to know about McNeese State, the newest March Madness darling

Top Clips

nbc_golf_andrechiintv_250320.jpg
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
nbc_golf_spiethandthomas_250320.jpg
Ball striking, conditions hurt Spieth, JT in Rd. 1
higgs_site.jpg
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1

March 20, 2025 06:26 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Up Next
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
2:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
1:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
3:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
7:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
Now Playing
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
3:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
1:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
Now Playing