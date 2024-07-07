 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates’ Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies are picked for July 16 game
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Open qualifier C.T. Pan will now have to miss an important tournament
SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out of race after being caught in Chase Briscoe crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates’ Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies are picked for July 16 game
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Open qualifier C.T. Pan will now have to miss an important tournament
SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out of race after being caught in Chase Briscoe crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: John Deere Classic, Final Round

July 7, 2024 06:05 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, where Davis Thompson earned his first PGA Tour victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
1:24
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisthompsoninterview_240707.jpg
1:02
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johndeerefinalround_240707.jpg
12:02
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
1:41
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thorbjornsenandclanton_240706.jpg
5:40
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ericcolereax_240706.jpg
6:01
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thompsondeskreax_240706.jpg
4:45
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johndeereday3_240706.jpg
13:09
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
1:55
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
6:50
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethsound_240705.jpg
4:06
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Now Playing