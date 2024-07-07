Watch Now
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, where Davis Thompson earned his first PGA Tour victory.
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Luke Clanton and Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after the John Deere Classic, explaining why the two young golfers are "ready to win now."
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
C.T. Pan explains how excited he is to play in The Open after qualifying for the major at the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Davis Thompson discusses his impressive win at the John Deere Classic, where he was able to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a spot in The Open.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, where Davis Thompson earned his first PGA Tour victory.
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
Davis Thompson put up a 62 in Round 3 of the John Deere Classic, putting himself in position to earn his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
Michael Thorbjornson and Luke Clanton discuss the difficulty of being young in a field of seasoned professionals at the 2024 John Deere Classic. They are tied for sixth after Round 3.
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Eric Cole analyzes his bounce back performance in Round 3 of the 2024 John Deere Classic that saw him move into a tie for second in search of his first PGA Tour win.
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
Second-year pro Davis Thompson discusses his Round 3 showing at the 2024 John Deere Classic that put him atop the leaderboard. He'll look for his first PGA Tour win in the fourth and final round.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Jordan Spieth describes how the good weather conditions and finding a groove early in the weekend led him to scoring 63, his lowest round of the season, in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.