Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
Look back on some of Rory McIlroy's best shots from a 2-under Round 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament -- as well as some of his worst, many of which uncharacteristically came with the driver.
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
Adam Hadwin shares why he "feels pretty comfortable" with his overall game after a strong showing in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament.
Schauffele’s putter fuels big Round 1 at Memorial
Golf Central breaks down Xander Schauffele's strong Round 1 outing at the Memorial Tournament, where his excellent putter proved he hasn't "missed a beat" since winning the PGA Championship.
Scheffler ‘makes it look so easy’ around greens
Johnson Wagner lauds Scottie Scheffler for his skill in the short game, demonstrating in a 5-under 67 Memorial Tournament Round 1 his ability to go up and down from pretty much any spot around the greens.
Scheffler expects difficult conditions in Round 2
Scottie Scheffler shares his satisfaction with his Round 1 score of the Memorial Tournament but expects difficult course conditions as the overnight rain dries.
Schauffele happy with good score despite B-game
Xander Schauffele examines how his short game helped him overcome inconsistent ball-striking during the first round of the Memorial Tournament.
Hovland’s ‘game has improved’ ahead of repeat bid
After a stunning comeback victory at the Memorial last year, Viktor Hovland, coming off his best performance of the year at the PGA Championship, will try to go back-to-back this weekend.
Morikawa eyes a spot on Team USA ahead of Olympics
With two weeks left until the Team USA golf roster is finalized, Collin Morikawa speaks on how he seeks another opportunity at the Olympics while in contention for the final spot.
Timeline since PGA Tour, LIV merger announcement
The Golf Central crew takes a look back on the sequence of events over the past year since the June 6th announcement of the partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
Muirfield Village Golf Club is always one of the toughest venues on the PGA Tour, but can Viktor Hovland win in back-to-back years at the Memorial Tournament?
Reevaluating the ‘clumsy’ PGA Tour-PIF talks
One year after the bombshell announcement, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look back at the proposed deal involving the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, discussing the progress that must be made.