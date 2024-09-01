 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 7
Emma Navarro ends Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open title defense
Angel Reese Chicago Sky WNBA
Angel Reese becomes WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Projecting how much money Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, made this season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truexblaney_240901.jpg
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: ‘All my fault’
nbc_golf_scottieandtiger_240901.jpg
Comparing all facets of Scheffler’s, Tiger’s games
nbc_indy_milhl_240901.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250, Race 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 7
Emma Navarro ends Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open title defense
Angel Reese Chicago Sky WNBA
Angel Reese becomes WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Projecting how much money Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, made this season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truexblaney_240901.jpg
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: ‘All my fault’
nbc_golf_scottieandtiger_240901.jpg
Comparing all facets of Scheffler’s, Tiger’s games
nbc_indy_milhl_240901.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250, Race 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 4

September 1, 2024 05:20 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round of the Tour Championship — the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottieandtiger_240901.jpg
7:01
Comparing all facets of Scheffler’s, Tiger’s games
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchampionshiprd4_240901.jpg
19:18
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_240901.jpg
4:38
Scheffler: 2024 journey ‘hard to put into words’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_askiaintv_240831.jpg
5:52
East Lake Foundation makes difference in community
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd3_240831.jpg
0:54
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting in Tour Champ. Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240831.jpg
1:38
Scheffler looks ‘unbeatable’ on moving day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiesound_240831.jpg
3:48
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd3_240831.jpg
14:15
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theegalaint_240831.jpg
2:17
Theegala explains calling a penalty on himself
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
1:07
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2_240830.jpg
11:03
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
Now Playing