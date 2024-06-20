 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season
Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retires from Berlin match because of injury
Alex Nedeljkovic
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract

nbc_imsa_porschechapter3v2_240620.jpg
IMSA 2024: How GTP class improves sustainability
nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_smx_amaconnections_240620.jpg
Reflecting on legends who defined AMA

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1

June 20, 2024 06:07 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
1:57
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
8:27
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_tomkimintv_240620.jpg
1:30
Kim ‘confident’ following 8 under in Round 1
nbc_golf_rextourmemo_240619.jpg
4:37
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_travelers_240618.jpg
1:14
No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players
nbc_golf_travelerspreview_240618.jpg
4:53
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext_240617.jpg
0:28
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
nbc_golf_harrington_240610.jpg
15:30
Harrington at WGHOF: ‘Everything is possible’
nbc_golf_sales_penske_memorial_240610.jpg
1:52
Highlights: Best shots from Memorial Tournament
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
8:43
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
nbc_golf_colinmorikawaintv_240609.jpg
2:27
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
nbc_golf_schefflerpinehurst_240609.jpg
1:31
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
