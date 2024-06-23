 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travelers Championship - Final Round
Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
nbc_indycar_lagunasecqual_240622.jpg
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler wins sixth Tour event of season after disruptive finish at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
oly24_dvms_trials_tylercomp_240623.jpg
Tyler’s dives from the springboard final at Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4

June 23, 2024 05:14 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
2:43
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
6:15
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_240622.jpg
1:34
Young makes ‘monster move’ at Travelers Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_travrd3lites_240622.jpg
13:38
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
3:42
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
nbc_golf_camyounghighlights_240622.jpg
4:34
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
nbc_golf_camyounginterview_240622.jpg
2:14
Young: ‘Can’t say I was expecting’ to break 60
nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
4:24
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
1:57
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
8:27
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_tomkimintv_240620.jpg
1:30
Kim ‘confident’ following 8 under in Round 1
nbc_golf_rextourmemo_240619.jpg
4:37
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
