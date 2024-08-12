 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Richmond NASCAR Cup results & points: Austin Dillon scores overtime victory
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Austin Dillon celebrates Richmond win while Joey Logano seethes about last-lap contact
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Aaron Rai wins first PGA Tour event as Max Greyserman implodes late at Wyndham Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_240811.jpg
Dillon: “Sometimes, you just got to have it”

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
HLs: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3 and 4

August 11, 2024 08:55 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Rounds 3 and 4 were both played on Sunday due to a weather delay.
nbc_golf_raiiint_240811.jpg
2:54
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinalrd_240811.jpg
8:16
HLs: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Rounds 3 and 4
nbc_gc_greysermanintV2_240811.jpg
5:44
Greyserman to ‘learn from mistakes’ at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd2_240810.jpg
12:07
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
6:18
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
3:21
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
nbc_golf_gc_chichirodriguez_240809.jpg
4:40
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
oly24_hlf_gow_6644_wyndhamupdate_240808.jpg
4:52
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_240807.jpg
5:53
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_240729.jpg
1:20
Top moments from The 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_greysermanint_240728.jpg
1:48
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
4:19
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
