Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_raiders_240422.jpg
Is LV eyeing their ‘cornerstone player’ in draft?
nbc_fnia_patriots_240422.jpg
Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
nbc_fnia_bears_240422.jpg
Garrett: Williams’ instincts are ‘off the charts’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_raiders_240422.jpg
Is LV eyeing their ‘cornerstone player’ in draft?
nbc_fnia_patriots_240422.jpg
Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
nbc_fnia_bears_240422.jpg
Garrett: Williams’ instincts are ‘off the charts’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Best shots from RBC Heritage

April 22, 2024 03:50 PM
Watch some of the best shots from the 2024 RBC Heritage, where Scottie Scheffler continued his run of dominance.
nbc_golf_sales_penskerbcheritage_240422.jpg
1:35
Highlights: Best shots from RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_gt_mikeweirintv_240422.jpg
9:58
Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
5:55
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreax_240422.jpg
3:37
Scheffler ‘precise, clinical’ in yet another win
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd4hl_240421.jpg
10:09
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 4 pre-suspension
nbc_golf_penske_240420.jpg
1:20
Scheffler playing confidently at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_bestshots_240420v2__915871.jpg
3:37
Best shots from RBC Heritage Round 3
nbc_golf_hertiage_240420v3__024431.jpg
8:24
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
2:51
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_rbcheritagernd2_240419.jpg
7:40
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
1:17
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
5:16
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
