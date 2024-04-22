Watch Now
Highlights: Best shots from RBC Heritage
Watch some of the best shots from the 2024 RBC Heritage, where Scottie Scheffler continued his run of dominance.
Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains
International Presidents Cup team captain Mike Weir discusses the importance of experience in his assistant captain's picks and the positive momentum he is seeing for his team.
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
Scottie Scheffler tells Todd Lewis about his RBC Heritage win, what it means to reach 10 PGA Tour wins, whether he feels like there's still room to improve and how much he's excited to get home with a child on the way.
Scheffler ‘precise, clinical’ in yet another win
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's stop-and-start final round of the RBC Heritage, which saw the world No. 1 casually earn his fourth win in five starts.
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 4 pre-suspension
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the 2024 RBC Heritage before it was suspended due to weather delays at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Scheffler playing confidently at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler's performance through rounds one to three at the RBC Heritage serves as a reminder that his continued excellence is already putting him in "rarified air."
Best shots from RBC Heritage Round 3
Watch the best few shots from Round 3 of the RBC Heritage, which, as expected, featured a healthy dose of Scottie Scheffler.
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
Scottie Scheffler had a "ho-hum" Round 2 of the RBC Heritage on Friday, posting a bogey-free round for a 6-under 65. Watch some of his best shots of the day.
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
Co-leader Collin Morikawa explains how he shot a 5-under 66 in Round 2 of the RBC Heritage despite hitting just eight greens in regulation, as well as the improvements he's made with the putter this year.