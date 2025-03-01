 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama
Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Jake Knapp hangs on to the lead with more than a dozen players in the mix at Cognizant Classic
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Three
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Sunday’s final round at PGA National

Top Clips

nbc_horse_sfsrecap_250301.jpg
Journalism makes statement at San Felipe Stakes
nbc_horse_foyrecap_250301.jpg
Sovereignty ‘exceptional’ in first start of year
henley_site.jpg
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3

March 1, 2025 06:10 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
3:05
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
pavon_site.jpg
12:55
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
2:09
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
2:20
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
nbc_golf_cognizantrd1_250227.jpg
12:24
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_woodlandwalkandtalk_250227.jpg
1:48
Woodland in ‘a lot better place’ than a year ago
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250227.jpg
4:03
Spieth reflects on ‘solid start’ at PGA National
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250224.jpg
1:38
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
nbc_golf_campbellintv_250223.jpg
1:14
Campbell’s ‘grit’ guided him to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_potgieterintv_250223.jpg
6:59
Potgieter ‘to learn from’ mistakes at Mexico Open
