Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
Joe LaCava III, Patrick Cantlay's caddie, walks and talks with Golf Channel during the Arnold Palmer Invitational to discuss his son following in his footsteps and his first win as a caddie.
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill
After getting a free drop from the camera stand, Si Woo Kim nailed a chip-in birdie on No. 18 at Bay Hill in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 1
Relive the best shots and standout moments from first-round action at the Puerto Rico Open, taking place at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
How Bay Hill embodies Palmer’s spirit, play style
Get some insight on Bay Hill, the site of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, to understand how the course and tournament that bear his name embody the legendary golfer.
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches, including best shots from winner Joe Highsmith.
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 4
Watch the action from the final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Highsmith plays ‘best round’ of life in victory
Joe Highsmith talks with Damon Hack after securing his first PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, discussing his process and changing his mom's travel plans as he climbed the leaderboard.
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
Jake Knapp's approach on No. 11 comes up short, and he elects to play his ball from the water that leads to an ill-timed Triple Bogey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.