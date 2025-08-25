Watch Now
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots from Tommy Fleetwood's final round at the Tour Championship from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, where he closed out his first PGA Tour win.
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
Tommy Fleetwood ended his agonizing wait for a major title after winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
Look back at Keegan Bradley best shot from the third round of the 2025 Tour Championship, where the Ryder Cup captain played himself into the top five and the Ryder Cup player conversation on Moving Day.
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
Dive into the numbers behind Patrick Cantlay's surge up to the top of the Tour Championship leaderboard alongside Tommy Fleetwood following the end of Round 3.
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
Patrick Cantlay discusses his third round at the Tour Championship, describing why he is "pleased" with his play, also sharing that he has been "working really hard" and is "looking forward to that hard work paying off."
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
An intimidating uphill slope towards hole 15 was no match for Sam Burns, who lined this putt up perfectly for birdie late in Round 3 of the Tour Championship
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
Tommy Fleetwood nails this putt for birdie in Round 3 of the 2025 Tour Championship to extend his lead over the field to two strokes.
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley didn't help to quiet the noise about having to pick himself by making this chip shot for eagle on the sixth hole in Round 3 of the Tour Championship.