Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Shane Lowry doesn’t want to talk about Rory, then talks about Rory before cutting interview short
The Masters - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau set for Masters showdown on ‘the grandest stage’

Top Clips

nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit

Watch Now

Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta

April 12, 2025 09:33 PM
From two back to two up, Rory McIlroy enters Sunday at the Masters in an "amazing" position to take home his first green jacket, and he discusses the ebs and flows of Augusta National and what it will take to win.
nbc_golf_lf_rorymentaltechnical_250412.jpg
2:52
Rory playing free mentally going into final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
1:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
Now Playing
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
0:56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
1:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryreax_250411.jpg
2:22
McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory’s future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
1:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
1:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
1:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
1:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
Now Playing

nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
02:28
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
aberg.jpg
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
rahm_press.jpg
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
01:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
mcilroy.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open

Latest Clips

nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
02:12
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
05:39
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit
nbc_hsbk_chrisboshintv_250412.jpg
02:49
Bosh reflects on his time with Team USA
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
11:59
Sexton ‘silky smooth’ as 450 title race heats up
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_imsa_longbeach_highlight_250412.jpg
12:39
Highlights: IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
01:00
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
sexton_phlly.jpg
06:40
What riders said after Philadelphia Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
06:55
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown
nbc_sx_roczen_250412.jpg
02:00
Roczen ‘pretty banged up,’ earns podium in Philly
nbc_sx_phillyhl_250412.jpg
22:52
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Philadelphia
nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
01:39
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
nbc_imsa_wickensintv_250412.jpg
01:47
Wickens completes first stint at IMSA’s top level
nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
01:06
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
01:12
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_pl_arteaintv_250412.jpg
46
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford
nbc_pl_arsvbrehl_250412.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_arsvbrereax_250412.jpg
04:44
Neville: Arsenal have ‘gone backwards’ this season
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
nbc_pl_bregoalwissav2_250412.jpg
01:48
Wissa blasts Brentford level against Arsenal