Top News

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round at Monte Carlo
nbc_roto_baseballinjuries_240408.jpg
Guardians’ Shane Bieber emotional in discussing elbow injury, uncertain future with surgery looming
Alabama v Connecticut
March Madness National Championship Best Bets: UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_matsuyamapress_240408.jpg
Matsuyama preparing hard to replicate Masters win
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
nbc_mlb_yahoo_kjerstad_240408.jpg
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round at Monte Carlo
nbc_roto_baseballinjuries_240408.jpg
Guardians’ Shane Bieber emotional in discussing elbow injury, uncertain future with surgery looming
Alabama v Connecticut
March Madness National Championship Best Bets: UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_matsuyamapress_240408.jpg
Matsuyama preparing hard to replicate Masters win
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
nbc_mlb_yahoo_kjerstad_240408.jpg
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

De La Fuente, Stubbs looking to impress at Masters

April 8, 2024 04:01 PM
Santiago De La Fuente and Jasper Stubbs discuss their mindsets as amateurs in the 2024 Masters field, explaining what they're working on ahead of the tournament.
nbc_golf_lfmasters_matsuyamapress_240408.jpg
2:05
Matsuyama preparing hard to replicate Masters win
nbc_golf_lfmasters_savaricashit_240408.jpg
3:27
De La Fuente, Stubbs looking to impress at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_harmanspress_240408.jpg
2:49
Harman: Know I can compete in Masters
nbc_golf_sales_penske_valerotexas_240408.jpg
1:47
Highlights: Best shots from Texas Open
nbc_golf_golfpodspieth_240408.jpg
3:05
Spieth’s game, recent play suited for Augusta?
nbc_golf_golfpodrory_240408.jpg
13:15
Rory in ‘much better headspace’ entering Masters
nbc_golf_mccarthybirdies_240407.jpg
2:36
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd4_240407.jpg
9:47
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_bhatiaintv_240406.jpg
1:25
Bhatia ‘stuck to game plan’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_gc_valeroround3litesstudio_240406.jpg
3:16
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
nbc_golf_penske_240406.jpg
1:34
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
9:38
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
