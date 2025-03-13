 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SSKATE-WORLD
Joy Beune wins, Martina Sablikova ties record, U.S. earns team bronze at speed skating worlds
Portland Thorns FC v Kansas City Current
The growth of women’s sports is spurring a building boom
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech 78-70 after losing Flagg, Brown to injuries in ACC quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_rtw_javontewilliams_250313.jpg
RB Williams has ‘pretty bleak’ future with Cowboys
nbc_rtw_evanengram_250313.jpg
Engram has chance to lead Broncos in targets
nbc_cbb_marquette_shakajonesintv_250313.jpg
Smart, Jones react to unreal performance at MSG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SSKATE-WORLD
Joy Beune wins, Martina Sablikova ties record, U.S. earns team bronze at speed skating worlds
Portland Thorns FC v Kansas City Current
The growth of women’s sports is spurring a building boom
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech 78-70 after losing Flagg, Brown to injuries in ACC quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_rtw_javontewilliams_250313.jpg
RB Williams has ‘pretty bleak’ future with Cowboys
nbc_rtw_evanengram_250313.jpg
Engram has chance to lead Broncos in targets
nbc_cbb_marquette_shakajonesintv_250313.jpg
Smart, Jones react to unreal performance at MSG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Saint Louis holds off Davidson

March 13, 2025 04:16 PM
Saint Louis kept its strong season going by taking down Davidson to move onto the quarterfinals of the 2025 A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship.