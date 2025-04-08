 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Practice Day Two
How Eminem and UFOs factor into Viktor Hovland’s quest to rediscover greatness
MLB: Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse
Ta’Niya Latson
Ta’Niya Latson commits to South Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_sechistory_250408.jpg
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
nbc_cbb_gatorswin_250408.jpg
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
nbc_cbb_futurecinderellas_250408.jpg
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Practice Day Two
How Eminem and UFOs factor into Viktor Hovland’s quest to rediscover greatness
MLB: Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse
Ta’Niya Latson
Ta’Niya Latson commits to South Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_sechistory_250408.jpg
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
nbc_cbb_gatorswin_250408.jpg
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
nbc_cbb_futurecinderellas_250408.jpg
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Houston's title game collapse 'difficult to watch'

April 8, 2025 04:49 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Jordan Cornette break down the latest heartbreak for Houston and Kelvin Sampson.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_sechistory_250408.jpg
03:51
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
nbc_cbb_gatorswin_250408.jpg
04:34
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
nbc_cbb_futurecinderellas_250408.jpg
04:44
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
01:41
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarsmenv2_250406.jpg
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_roto_dukehouston_250404.jpg
01:32
Focus on the under in Duke vs. Houston matchup
nbc_roto_floridaauburn_250404.jpg
01:30
Florida-Auburn worth first-half bet in Final Four
nbc_cbb_secdominance_250401.jpg
08:39
Does SEC need a title to validate dominant season?
nbc_cbb_chalkfinalfour_250401.jpg
04:58
Dominance of 1-seeds sets up special Final Four
nbc_cbb_dukevfield_250401.jpg
05:45
Why Duke is a ‘cut above the rest’ in NCAA Tourney
nbc_cbb_osuseasonreview_250401.jpg
01:04
Ohio State basketball season in review
nbc_bte_nationalchampionship_250331.jpg
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
nbc_roto_tennvuk_250328.jpg
01:15
Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky
nbc_roto_msuvolemiss_250328.jpg
01:11
Take the under in Ole Miss-Michigan State game
nbc_roto_aubvmich_250328.jpg
01:26
Auburn might struggle to cover spread vs. Michigan
nbc_bte_dukevsari_250327.jpg
01:17
Why Duke’s depth is the X-factor vs. Arizona
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_bte_ufvsmd_250327.jpg
01:17
Expect Gators to cover, win big over Terrapins
nbc_bte_bamavsbyu_250327.jpg
01:14
Take the over in Alabama’s matchup vs. BYU
big_ten_ncaa_tourney.jpg
02:58
Inside Big Ten’s ‘monster’ NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_storylines_250324.jpg
05:48
Big Ten, Calipari top NCAA Tournament storylines
nbc_cbb_niltoblame_250324 (1).jpg
05:55
Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament?
nbc_cbb_1seedsrecap_250324 (1).jpg
06:58
Top seeds living up to billing in March Madness
nbc_cbb_f4sleepers_250324.jpg
06:09
Assessing which sleeper teams can make Final Four
nbc_cbb_b10drought_250324.jpg
07:31
Who has potential to end Big Ten title drought?
nbc_roto_rbbfinalfourv2_250324.jpg
02:17
Best Final Four wagers entering Sweet 16
nbc_roto_rbbnatchampionship_2503224.jpg
01:30
Duke, Florida are best bets to win NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
03:01
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos
nbc_bte_rbbuconnou_250321.jpg
01:46
Expect Oklahoma to test UConn in 1st-round matchup
XavIll.jpg
01:28
Xavier a live underdog vs. Illinois in Round of 64

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
biggest_moments_fox.jpg
07:03
Supercross 2025: Foxborough biggest moments
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
03:27
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
05:48
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
06:43
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pftpm_tushpush_250408.jpg
05:23
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_pftpm_nflparepcards_250408.jpg
09:06
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
nbc_imsa_wickens_250408.jpg
12:58
Wickens’ return to racing hits new chapter in IMSA
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250408.jpg
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250408.jpg
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
nbc_pl_netbusters_250408.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_villacharge_250408.jpg
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
nbc_pl_10longestsologoals_250408.jpg
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
nbc_pl_mostunderrated_250408.jpg
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250408.jpg
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
aberg.jpg
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
paige_mpx.jpg
02:26
Top moments from Bueckers’ final season at UConn