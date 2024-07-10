Watch Now
Midseason tips to win your fantasy baseball league
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss what it takes to win your fantasy baseball league at the midpoint in the MLB season.
Goldy worth a flier in fantasy for RBI potential?
Goldy worth a flier in fantasy for RBI potential?
Neither Eric Samulski nor Scott Pianowski sees a need to jump at some of the players toward the top of the RBI projection list in fantasy, but the former makes a case for why Paul Goldschmidt could be worth a flier.
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
After a rough start to the season, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas is finding his stride from the mound. The Reds may look to trade him at the deadline, which could give him an additional boost on a new team.
Twins’ Lee is worth rostering in Lewis’ absence
Twins' Lee is worth rostering in Lewis' absence
Minnesota Twins top prospect Brooks Lee has made the most of his opportunity in the majors and he's worth stashing on your fantasy baseball rosters even if Royce Lewis returns from his injury.
Wood’s early MLB success bodes well for future
Wood's early MLB success bodes well for future
The power profile hasn't shown up for James Wood in his first week in the majors, but the early success bodes well for the future of the Washington Nationals top prospect.
Snell ‘above average’ but injuries raise doubt
Snell 'above average' but injuries raise doubt
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell is typically an "above average" fantasy starter, but his production is in question as he returns from another injury.
Wilson shouldn’t be stashed in mixed leagues
Wilson shouldn't be stashed in mixed leagues
Oakland Athletics prospect Jacob Wilson has been tearing the cover off the ball in the minors, but his type of prospect profile is one that doesn't necessarily translate to fantasy baseball success.
If traded, Chisholm’s fantasy value will jump
If traded, Chisholm's fantasy value will jump
If the Miami Marlins trade Jazz Chisholm before the deadline, which appears likely, his fantasy value will rise.
Are pitchers the MLB’s version of RBs in the NFL?
Are pitchers the MLB's version of RBs in the NFL?
Dan Patrick discusses the rise of rookie sensation Paul Skenes and likens the pitcher position in the MLB to running backs in the NFL.
Twins’ Brooks Lee a must-grab off the waiver wire
Twins' Brooks Lee a must-grab off the waiver wire
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why Minnesota Twins rookie Brooks Lee is a major standout on this week's waiver wire and worthy of a major bid to add to your fantasy baseball team.
Pirates’ Tellez ‘is rosterable’ in deep leagues
Pirates' Tellez 'is rosterable' in deep leagues
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski discuss the turnaround for Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez, analyzing why he's rosterable in deep league formats.
Is Padres’ Darvish a hold or drop in fantasy?
Is Padres' Darvish a hold or drop in fantasy?
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski assess whether fantasy managers should continue to roster Padres SP Yu Darvish or move on from the veteran.