Martinez a viable fantasy option in mixed leagues
Angel Martinez has displayed the ability to be a solid switch-hitting infield and outfield option for the Cleveland Guardians, proving he has the potential to be an asset in mixed fantasy baseball leagues.
Home Run Derby was ‘dramatic,’ great for MLB
Dan Patrick and Co. discuss the highs and lows of the Home Run Derby and why the event benefits Major League Baseball.
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues
Lawrence Butler may not be a key fantasy piece this year, but when the Athletics move from Oakland to Sacramento next year, that could change -- giving him some appeal in dynasty leagues.
Dodgers’ Ryan offers ‘all kinds of projection’
Debuting in the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation after the All-Star Break, River Ryan is someone whose strikeout stuff and projection gives him some solid upside in fantasy baseball.
Estévez trade could boost Joyce’s fantasy value
Flamethrowing reliever Ben Joyce is well worth a stash on your fantasy baseball roster, because a trade of Los Angeles Angels teammate Carlos Estévez could significantly boost his fantasy value as the team's next closer.
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether fantasy managers should consider picking players like Lawrence Butler and Michael Toglia off waivers to improve their teams in the second half of the season.
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
Eric Samulski makes his case for why St. Louis's Alec Burleson, once an afterthought in the Cardinals outfield, has been the biggest pleasant surprise through the first half of the 2024 MLB season.
‘Lowering expectations’ for Bogaerts
The Rotoworld baseball crew manages fantasy expectations for Xander Bogaerts entering the second half of the regular season.
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot
Though Cincinnati Reds' Rece Hinds did not arrive in the majors as a top prospect, he has gotten off to a stellar start that has fantasy owners wondering how long he can maintain this level of production.
Expect newly-drafted Condon to make swift impact
Take a closer look at No. 3 overall pick in the MLB Draft, Charlie Condon, who has the potential to be the Colorado Rockies' right fielder of the future.
Skenes announced as NL All-Star Game starter
Paul Skenes learns he'll be the NL All-Star Game starter as he joins the show to break down his big game against the Brewers, adjustments he's made in the big leagues and more.
‘Can’t start’ Dodgers’ Miller in fantasy right now
Scott Pianowski is sounding the alarm bell over struggling Los Angeles Dodgers starter Bobby Miller in the short term for fantasy baseball.
Is Goldy worth trading for in fantasy baseball?
Neither Eric Samulski nor Scott Pianowski sees a need to jump at some of the players toward the top of the RBI projection list, but the former makes a case for why Paul Goldschmidt could be worth a flier via trade.