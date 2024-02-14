Watch Now
Is Perez still an elite fantasy catcher?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate whether you can still count on Salvador Perez's rare consistency at the catcher position during your 2024 fantasy baseball draft.
Rutschman could be MVP, not just top fantasy C
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski lay out why Adley Rutschman is not only the undisputed top catcher in baseball, but also one of the best players in the bigs.
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss why Marcus Semien deserves the No. 2 ranking among fantasy second basemen over Ozzie Albies despite Albies' speed advantage.
Impact of positional eligibility to 2B rankings
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss how much value multi-position eligibility is factored into fantasy baseball rankings for second basemen like Brandon Drury, Luis Rengifo, and others.
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski look at some of the abnormalities from the 2023 season for the New York Mets' Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, as well as where they stack up among MLB's best first basemen.
Debating where Goldschmidt, Bellinger rank in ’24
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski examine Rotoworld's 2024 first baseman rankings and debate where they're slotting veteran Paul Goldschmidt and the resurgent Cody Bellinger.
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame
Dan Patrick reacts to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, comprised of Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton, and discusses what it signifies to him in terms of the current state of baseball.
Roberts plans on Shohei being a two-way player
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joins The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the team signing Shohei Ohtani and trading for pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
Tom Verducci works Dan Patrick through Shohei Ohtani's contract particulars, what it means for the Dodgers' roster moving forward, why Ohtani wanted to stay on the West Coast, and what might have changed the outcome.
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
Dan Patrick weighs in on Shohei Ohtani's reported contract deferrals with the Dodgers after agreeing to a 10-year, $700M deal in free agency, explaining why the decision will help Los Angeles build around him.
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
Bob Costas joins Dan Patrick to react to Shohei Ohtani's choosing the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the ever-changing criteria for Hall of Fame voting and whether Costas would've made a good commissioner.