Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
lee_site.jpeg
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers

March 31, 2025 03:05 PM
Eric Samulski has his eyes on the mound and behind the plate on the waiver wire as he highlights Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad and Marlins pitcher Max Meyer as intriguing fantasy pickups.

nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_rwbaseball_chourio_250328.jpg
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
nbc_roto_baltimore_250328.jpg
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
nbc_roto_gore_250328.jpg
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250327.jpg
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
nbc_bte_almvp_250327.jpg
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
nbc_roto_jones_250326.jpg
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
nbc_roto_montgomery_250326.jpg
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
nbc_roto_aroldischapman_250326.jpg
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
nbc_roto_kristiancampbell_250325.jpg
01:31
Add Campbell with ‘runway’ to prove self in majors
nbc_roto_smithshawver_250325.jpg
01:26
Smith-Shawver’s fantasy upside could be short-term
carter.jpg
01:21
Carter does not make Rangers Opening Day roster
nbc_roto_gelofv2_250324.jpg
01:44
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
nbc_roto_jobe_250324.jpg
01:27
Tigers P Jobe must strike more batters out in MLB
nbc_rotobaseball_mcclanahan_250324.jpg
01:14
McClanahan has nerve issue, starting season on IL
nbc_roto_gunnarhenderson_250324.jpg
01:07
Don’t expect Baltimore SS Henderson to be out long
nbc_roto_rbsweathers_250213.jpg
01:07
Weathers to miss weeks with left forearm strain
nbc_roto_ellydelacruz_250321.jpg
01:22
Reds’ De La Cruz ‘focused on being more selective’
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
01:29
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
01:27
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_scott_250320.jpg
01:40
Scott II a ‘good gamble’ at end of fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_cowser_250319.jpg
01:29
Orioles’ Cowser deserves more attention in fantasy
nbc_roto_darvish_250319.jpg
01:38
Darvish could miss start of 2025 MLB season
yamamotorotonews.jpg
01:37
Yamamoto delivers in Dodgers Tokyo Series win
nbc_roto_mookiebets_250318.jpg
01:11
How Betts’ illness impacts fantasy draft ranking
nbc_roto_stridernews_250318.jpg
01:14
Strider ‘looks great’ in long-awaited spring debut
nbc_roto_alexisdiaz_250317.jpg
01:30
Who will lead Reds’ bullpen amid Diaz’s struggles?

nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_oht_finalcomp_250331.jpg
05:17
Women in sports honored at The Sports Power Brunch
nbc_dls_stevewilliams_250331.jpg
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_horse_arkansasderby_250331.jpg
01:35
Sandman needs ‘a perfect trip’ for Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_floridaderby_250331.jpg
01:26
Tappan Street, Sovereignty show betting value
nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_bte_nationalchampionship_250331.jpg
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
17:20
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention