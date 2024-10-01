Watch Now
Rose's competitiveness made his life complicated
Dan Patrick describes how gambling should be perceived in the world of baseball, while also relating Pete Rose's infamous history and how his mindset may have been his biggest obstacle.
Is Altuve a Hall of Famer?; Postseason predictions
David Ortiz shares whether he preferred time off or to start the playoffs, reveals the teams he thinks can and can't win it all, whether Jose Altuve is a Hall of Famer, puts Shohei Ohtani's year in perspective, and more.
How will A’s bring free agents to Sacramento?
MLB columnist Bob Nightengale joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas, attracting free agents to Sacramento, Shohei Ohtani's dominance and more.
Analyzing value of Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball
Founder of Cllct Media Darren Rovell joins the Dan Patrick Show to provide an update on the auction of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball, the potential value and more.
Athletics conclude their MLB run at the Coliseum
Dan Patrick ponders the role Athletics owner John Fisher and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had in the team planning to relocate to Las Vegas and whether they both should have done more to keep the team in Oakland.
Ohtani vs. Judge: Who is having the better season?
Jeremy Tache and Mike Schur talk about who is having the better offensive season between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
Tom Verducci joins Dan Patrick to discuss Shohei Ohtani's greatness, the Baseball Hall of Fame case for Tommy John, the historically bad 2024 Chicago White Sox and more.
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A’s, ChiSox?
The Dan Patrick Show debates which professional franchise is in the worst shape between the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, as well as the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox in MLB.
Tommy John on HOF case, surgery named after him
Tommy John joins Dan Patrick to explain why he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, discuss the impact of the surgery named after him and tell stories from his playing days.
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowksi discuss who they would take as the top starting pitcher in 2025 fantasy drafts.
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski make their picks for the NL Wild Card round and discuss how well above expectation the Milwaukee Brewers have performed so far this season.
Could Jobe be ‘the next big thing’ for the Tigers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the Detroit Tigers calling up top prospect Jackson Jobe and evaluate how his 2025 season could look.
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
What Shohei Ohtani is doing is unprecedented in baseball history but Mike Schur argues it's unprecedented in sports history given the records Ohtani is surpassing and the ways in which he is accomplishing the feats.