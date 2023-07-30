 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
nbc_cyc_tdffemmes_stage8_230730.jpg
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevful_nkunkugoal_230730.jpg
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_chevful_silvagoal_230730.jpg
Silva’s header gives Chelsea lead against Fulham
nbc_golf_seniorplayoffs_230730.jpg
The Senior Open Highlights: Playoff holes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
nbc_cyc_tdffemmes_stage8_230730.jpg
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevful_nkunkugoal_230730.jpg
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Fulham
nbc_pl_chevful_silvagoal_230730.jpg
Silva’s header gives Chelsea lead against Fulham
nbc_golf_seniorplayoffs_230730.jpg
The Senior Open Highlights: Playoff holes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead

July 30, 2023 03:03 PM
Tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe lasers a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Angels a lead over the Blue Jays.
Up Next
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_merrifieldrbi_230730.jpg
0:26
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_anglesjays_troutmicd_230730.jpg
4:59
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_pitchingninja_230730.jpg
3:24
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_230728.jpg
6:23
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
Now Playing
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
2:55
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_cyyoungodds_230726.jpg
2:15
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonmorosiinterview_230726.jpg
11:32
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_frelick_230724.jpg
1:08
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_kiriloff_230724.jpg
1:19
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mauricio_230724.jpg
1:01
Mauricio’s speed may result in late-season value
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_jones_230724.jpg
1:04
‘Good chance’ Jones can contribute down stretch
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_ginkel_230724.jpg
1:08
Ginkel could develop as a source of saves
Now Playing