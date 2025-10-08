 Skip navigation
Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Cracking the code? Plenty of lessons from Ryder Cup for Presidents Cup captains
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 5: Joe Flacco trade fallout
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Screenshot_2025-10-07_222212_copy.jpg
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’

Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Cracking the code? Plenty of lessons from Ryder Cup for Presidents Cup captains
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 5: Joe Flacco trade fallout
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Screenshot_2025-10-07_222212_copy.jpg
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’

Carmichael: Shimoda 'crushed it' on 450 at MXoN

October 7, 2025 09:20 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto came away impressed with Jo Shimoda's riding at the Motocross of Nations and discuss what his future might be in the 450 class.

nbc_moto_t24_mxonteamusav2_251007.jpg
01:55
Motocross of Nations Team USA performance review
nbc_moto_t24_mxonpeakracers_251007.jpg
04:23
O’Mara among Title 24 picks for peak MXoN racers
nbc_moto_t24_rvbragging_251007.jpg
04:48
Holeshot Challenge was ‘hell of a time’ RC and RV
nbc_moto_t24_rcrv_250923.jpg
04:04
RC, RV competing in McGrath’s Holeshot challenge
deegan_shimoda_beef.jpg
09:40
Examining ‘beef’ in SuperMotocross after Las Vegas
deegan_shimoda.jpg
15:05
Shimoda ‘never flinched’ from Deegan’s attacks
lawrence_brothers.jpg
01:11
How does ‘Dazzy’ keep Lawrence brothers grounded?
nbc_title24_sexton_250915.jpg
03:47
What happened to Sexton on final lap in St. Louis?
nbc_title24_deegantitle_250915.jpg
12:04
What does Deegan need to clinch 250 title?
nbc_title24_deegankitchen_250915.jpg
17:49
Analyzing Deegan-Kitchen drama in St. Louis
nbc_smx_t24ryanvdeegan_250909.jpg
09:58
Could prime Villopoto take down Deegan?
nbc_smx_t24raindelay_250909.jpg
10:46
Weather causes cancellations at zMax Dragway
deegan.jpg
05:46
Did Deegan deserve a red flag jump penalty?

Screenshot_2025-10-07_222212_copy.jpg
01:23
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
01:00
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
nbc_nba_pg_cartersteal_251007.jpg
36
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
nbc_golf_lpgafield_251007.jpg
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
nbc_golf_nb3day1_251007.jpg
10:57
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 1
nbc_cfb_ndleprechaun_251007.jpg
03:19
Englhardt destined to be ND Football Leprechaun
nbc_nba_pg_nancedunk_251007.jpg
23
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim
nbc_nba_pg_clevschi_mobley_251007.jpg
04:12
Does Mobley have opportunity to be MVP candidate?
nbc_nba_pg_nancehands_251007.jpg
11
Nance swiftly finds Tomlin underneath
nbc_nba_pg_alleyoops_251007.jpg
15
Buzelis shows off the hustle on both ends
nbc_nba_pg_atkinsonintvv2_251007__717857.jpg
02:19
Atkinson excited for Cavs to ‘prove ourselves’
nbc_pff_michiganusc_251007.jpg
01:21
Michigan vs. USC: X-factors, keys to the game
nbc_pff_lionschiefs_251007.jpg
01:40
Players to watch in Lions vs. Chiefs on SNF
nbc_pff_seahawksjaguars_251007.jpg
01:49
Key players in Jaguars v. Seahawks battle
nbc_pff_ncstatend_251007.jpg
01:30
Run game will be key in Notre Dame-NC State
nbc_golf_lannywadkins_251007.jpg
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
nbc_golf_ogilvyint_251007.jpg
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_snedekerint_251007.jpg
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
nbc_csu_filmreview_251007.jpg
21:38
NE ‘capable’ of winning AFC East amid BUF upset
nbc_csu_jagschiefsrecap_251007.jpg
20:28
Win over Chiefs ‘biggest of Lawrence’s career’
nbc_csu_joeflacco_251007.jpg
08:54
Reacting to Flacco trade to Bengals from Browns
nbc_pl_2robarsenalclimbv2_251007.jpg
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
nbc_roto_joeflacco_251007.jpg
01:25
How Flacco impacts Chase, Higgins in fantasy
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_25100701.jpg
01:30
Haskins likely to replace Hampton as Chargers RB1
nbc_ffhh_wrtev2_251007.jpg
12:30
Bourne, Doubs lead Week 6 WR waiver wires
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251007.jpg
01:27
Jags’ BTJ showing signs of improvement in fantasy
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_251007.jpg
01:17
Mahomes’ run game makes him a top-5 fantasy QB
nbc_pl_2robspursbounce_251007.jpg
03:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
nbc_pl_2robborunefulham_251007.jpg
02:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm