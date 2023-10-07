 Skip navigation
Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Three
Sanderson Farms leader Ben Griffin is super superstitious
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Drama builds heading into Roval elimination race
GOLF: AUG 17 Korn Ferry Tour - Magnit Championship
‘The Good Chain': Emotions high for 44-year-old with 18 holes to play in KFT finale

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_jaycroucherbetmgmhit_231007.jpg
Michigan should cover the spread against Minnesota
nbc_cfb_auerbachhit_231007.jpg
Michigan’s 2024 schedule ‘a bear’
nbc_cfb_ahmedtrophyhit_231007.jpg
Testing Minnesota fans on rivalry trophies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8

October 7, 2023 05:46 PM
Despite finishing second in both stages of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL, Daniel Hemric falls short of advancing to the Round of 8, giving "the best effort he could" at the end.
nbc_nas_xifnitydriveforcure250_231007.jpg
13:46
Highlight: Mayer scores dominant Xfinity ROVAL win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kligermanintv_231007.jpg
2:09
Xfinity playoffs a ‘big achievement’ for Kligerman
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
1:45
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
1:32
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win
Now Playing
Allgaier_Burton.jpg
2:07
Burton, Allgaier slam into turn 1 wall on restart
Now Playing
Tyler_Reddick_Pole.jpg
7:07
Highlights: Charlotte ROVAL Cup Series qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintv_231007.jpg
1:33
Reddick on Cup pole for Round of 12 ROVAL cutoff
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonwall_231007.jpg
1:20
Larson hits wall in ROVAL practice, goes to garage
Now Playing
NASCAR_Charlotte_Roval.jpg
1:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_cutoffatroval_231005.jpg
6:09
Assessing Cup playoff bubble ahead of ROVAL cutoff
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_2024schedule_231005.jpg
6:28
Atlanta, Iowa lead biggest changes to Cup schedule
Now Playing
NEW.jpg
8:41
What can Cup drivers expect in ROVAL cutoff race?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_blaneywinsv2_231002.1.jpg
6:26
Blaney faced virtual must-win at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_degafalloutv2_231002.1_1920x1080_2268992579665.jpg
4:40
Childers: Harvick disqualification unintentional
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nascarpodbubbawatson_231001.jpg
6:46
Did Wallace suffer a missed opportunity at ‘Dega?
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
6:05
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nascarpodharvick_231001.jpg
8:13
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegacreditone_231001.jpg
2:19
Blaney locks himself into playoffs Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_penskeint_231001.jpg
1:08
Penske’s team still alive for title with Blaney
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_byronint_231001.jpg
1:21
Byron left frustrated by finish at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_hamlinint_231001.jpg
0:49
Hamlin rises above pit-road penalty at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_harvickint_231001.jpg
1:16
Harvick comes up short of storybook ending
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_blaneyint_231001.jpg
2:20
Blaney can breathe easy for Round of 12 cutoff
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegafinallap_231001.jpg
0:58
Blaney wins at Talladega in thrilling finish
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegaehlv2_231001.jpg
18:24
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Talladega
Now Playing
Keselow.JPG
3:17
Keselowski caught up in Stage 3 crash at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_chastaincrash_231001.jpg
3:02
Chastain wrecks out in Stage 1 after Busch contact
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qualtalladegalites_230930.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_truckslove_230930.jpg
16:35
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thbubbawallace_230929.jpg
3:31
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Wallace’s historic win
Now Playing