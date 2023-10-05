 Skip navigation
Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
American Fred Richard wins gymnastics worlds all-around medal in dramatic fashion
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen
Boris Said embraces “unbelievable experience” in Xfinity Series return
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One
With Al-Rumayyan and Slumbers, LIV’s Uihlein co-leads Dunhill

Top Clips

laurenjrueholiday.jpg
Lauren Holiday’s perspective is needed after trade
Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
American Fred Richard wins gymnastics worlds all-around medal in dramatic fashion
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen
Boris Said embraces “unbelievable experience” in Xfinity Series return
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One
With Al-Rumayyan and Slumbers, LIV’s Uihlein co-leads Dunhill

Top Clips

laurenjrueholiday.jpg
Lauren Holiday’s perspective is needed after trade
Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Atlanta, Iowa lead biggest changes to Cup schedule

October 5, 2023 01:28 PM
Kim Coon, Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett react to the biggest changes coming to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including a double dip at Atlanta and the addition of Iowa Speedway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_mm_cutoffatroval_231005.jpg
6:09
Assessing Cup playoff bubble ahead of ROVAL cutoff
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_2024schedule_231005.jpg
6:28
Atlanta, Iowa lead biggest changes to Cup schedule
Now Playing
NEW.jpg
8:41
What can Cup drivers expect in ROVAL cutoff race?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_blaneywinsv2_231002.1.jpg
6:26
Blaney faced virtual must-win at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_degafalloutv2_231002.1_1920x1080_2268992579665.jpg
4:40
Childers: Harvick disqualification unintentional
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nascarpodbubbawatson_231001.jpg
6:46
Did Wallace suffer a missed opportunity at ‘Dega?
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
6:05
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nascarpodharvick_231001.jpg
8:13
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegacreditone_231001.jpg
2:19
Blaney locks himself into playoffs Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_penskeint_231001.jpg
1:08
Penske’s team still alive for title with Blaney
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_byronint_231001.jpg
1:21
Byron left frustrated by finish at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_hamlinint_231001.jpg
0:49
Hamlin rises above pit-road penalty at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_harvickint_231001.jpg
1:16
Harvick comes up short of storybook ending
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_blaneyint_231001.jpg
2:20
Blaney can breathe easy for Round of 12 cutoff
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegafinallap_231001.jpg
0:58
Blaney wins at Talladega in thrilling finish
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegaehlv2_231001.jpg
18:24
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Talladega
Now Playing
Keselow.JPG
3:17
Keselowski caught up in Stage 3 crash at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_chastaincrash_231001.jpg
3:02
Chastain wrecks out in Stage 1 after Busch contact
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qualtalladegalites_230930.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_truckslove_230930.jpg
16:35
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thbubbawallace_230929.jpg
3:31
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Wallace’s historic win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_rfkfeature_230929.jpg
2:09
Keselowski leads RFK Racing into Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_talladega_230929.jpg
1:35
Opportunity knocks in Round of 12 at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_ninewinlessdrivers_230928.jpg
4:04
Which winless driver has best chance to win?
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_talladegapreview_230928.jpg
5:19
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
Now Playing
dnp_nas_modriverhead_v2_230928.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_enascarrecap_230927.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series finale
Now Playing
DaleJr.JPG
7:29
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
4:59
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbyron_230925.jpg
5:06
Byron a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR
Now Playing