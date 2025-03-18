Bet on Warriors to 'right the ship' against Bucks

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Five races into NASCAR Cup season, what we know and what we don’t know
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
JuJu Watkins driven to lead top-seeded USC on deeper run in women’s NCAA Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cowher: Wilson is ‘best choice’ for Steelers
Davis: Duke’s Flagg is a basketball ‘unicorn’
Take Aztecs if line continues to favor UNC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Five races into NASCAR Cup season, what we know and what we don’t know
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
JuJu Watkins driven to lead top-seeded USC on deeper run in women’s NCAA Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cowher: Wilson is ‘best choice’ for Steelers
Davis: Duke’s Flagg is a basketball ‘unicorn’
Take Aztecs if line continues to favor UNC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bet on Warriors to 'right the ship' against Bucks
March 18, 2025 12:01 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Warriors and Bucks matchup, discussing why they're both backing Golden State despite the potential absence of Stephen Curry.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue