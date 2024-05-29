Watch Now
Is Bronny to the Lakers a foregone conclusion?
Dan Patrick details why it feels like LeBron James and his camp are trying to place Bronny James and why it's similar to a high school recruit trying to choose where he wants to play in college.
Up Next
Boston Celtics’ chemistry is at an ‘all-time high’
Boston Celtics’ chemistry is at an ‘all-time high’
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to break down the Boston Celtics' chemistry heading into the NBA Finals, discuss the Dallas Mavericks' dynamic crunch-time duo and remember the legendary Bill Walton.
Remembering Walton, a ‘wonderful human being’
Remembering Walton, a ‘wonderful human being’
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas shares fond memories honoring NBA Hall of Famer and broadcasting great Bill Walton, who died at 71.
Doncic-Irving the most talented NBA backcourt?
Doncic-Irving the most talented NBA backcourt?
Following Stan Van Gundy's lofty praise of the Dallas stars, The Dan Patrick Show debates whether or not Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving make up the most talented backcourt in the history of the NBA.
Lunch Money: Under on Mavs’ team total a solid bet
Lunch Money: Under on Mavs' team total a solid bet
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell break down their favorite bets for Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series, including PJ Washington to score 15 or more points on the road.
Windhorst: Lakers, Cavs competing in coach market
Windhorst: Lakers, Cavs competing in coach market
Brian Windhorst joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching searches, as well as potential changes to the NBA All-Star Game.
Is national criticism of the Celtics unfair?
Is national criticism of the Celtics unfair?
Chris Mannix joins Dan Patrick to discuss the narratives of disappointment around the Boston Celtics, the Kyrie Irving renaissance, the buzz around J.J. Redick taking the Lakers coaching job and more.
Edwards ‘exhausted’ during Wolves Game 1 defeat
Edwards 'exhausted' during Wolves Game 1 defeat
Dan Patrick breaks down Kyrie Irving's heroics during the Dallas Mavericks Game 1 victory in the Western Conference Finals and explains why he expects Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves to win Game 2.
Barkley: Towns never uses size to his advantage
Barkley: Towns never uses size to his advantage
Charles Barkley joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Dallas Mavericks' Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, including Kyrie Irving's brilliance and Karl-Anthony Towns' hesitance to use his size in big games.
Pacers’ Game 1 loss to Celtics was a ‘gut punch’
Pacers' Game 1 loss to Celtics was a 'gut punch'
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to break down the ending of the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics overtime Game 1 matchup, revisit his battles with the New York Knicks and more.
Pacers lost to Celtics despite being ‘better team’
Pacers lost to Celtics despite being 'better team'
Dan Patrick discusses what the Indiana Pacers did wrong in their Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics, explaining why it's a 'team loss' for Rick Carlisle's squad.
What’s the Wolves’ answer for Doncic, Irving?
What's the Wolves' answer for Doncic, Irving?
Dan Patrick and the Danettes preview Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, and discuss the biggest matchups to watch that will dictate the outcome of the series.
Did Pacers offer a glimpse or squander best shot?
Did Pacers offer a glimpse or squander best shot?
Dan Patrick hopes he sees a competitive series following Boston's Game 1 win in overtime against the Pacers, but fears fans may have seen Indiana's best chance to steal a game against the Celtics that still fell short.