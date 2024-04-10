 Skip navigation
Top News

Josef Newgarden Indy 500 Open Test April 10.jpg
Josef Newgarden leads Day 1 of rain-shortened Indy 500 test; Kyle Larson second fastest
The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
Basketball end of season roundtable: Who’s your fantasy underachiever?

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
nbc_roto_rwbevancarter_240410.jpg
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers’ Carter
nbc_roto_rwbtopprospectsgarrett_240410.jpg
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Josef Newgarden Indy 500 Open Test April 10.jpg
Josef Newgarden leads Day 1 of rain-shortened Indy 500 test; Kyle Larson second fastest
The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
Basketball end of season roundtable: Who’s your fantasy underachiever?

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
nbc_roto_rwbevancarter_240410.jpg
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers’ Carter
nbc_roto_rwbtopprospectsgarrett_240410.jpg
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy

Watch Now

Lakers' Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race

April 10, 2024 04:05 PM
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson, and Noah Rubin cite the Lakers' Anthony Davis' never-before-seen volume as the reason he should be everyone's fantasy basketball MVP.
nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
3:18
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
nbc_dps_hastings_240404__842752.jpg
10:49
Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?
nbc_roto_rbssteveclifford_240403.jpg
3:40
Hornets’ Clifford to step down after season
nbc_roto_rbsjoelembiid_240403.jpg
3:04
76ers a ‘dangerous’ team given Embiid’s return
nbc_dps_draymondgreenejection_240328.jpg
6:23
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
nbc_roto_jalengreen_240327.jpg
4:17
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
nbc_roto_lakersbucks_240327.jpg
3:09
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240326.jpg
7:09
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
nbc_dps_porterbettinginvestigation_240326.jpg
11:34
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
nbc_roto_basketballjazz_240320.jpg
3:21
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketballrobinson_240320.jpg
2:39
Robinson could be huge boost for fantasy managers
KyrieLuka.jpg
3:20
Was Kyrie’s game winner for Mavericks a good shot?
