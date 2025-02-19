 Skip navigation
'Shared reality' venues to feature TPC Sawgrass' closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_rwbs_reliefpitchersv2_250219.jpg
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_rwbs_reliefpitchersv2_250219.jpg
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How is Luka impacting Lakers' fantasy values?

February 19, 2025 02:56 PM
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin go through the Lakers' roster with Luka Dončić settling in and examine fantasy outlooks for Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and others.
castle.jpg
2:34
Spurs’ Castle has the makings of ‘a true star’
nbc_rwbk_moussa_250219.jpg
3:00
Diabaté ‘can hold value’ after Williams fiasco
nbc_roto_embiid_250212.jpg
1:43
Fantasy impact of potential Embiid surgery
nbc_roto_butlerwarriors_250212.jpg
3:48
How will Butler impact Warriors in fantasy?
nbc_roto_mavsdiscussion_250212.jpg
1:44
Who on Mavs will step up with no Davis?
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250207.jpg
3:00
Who has the most at stake after trade deadline?
nbc_roto_sixerstrade_250207.jpg
1:56
Will Sixers make a playoff push or tank?
nbc_roto_rwb_fox_250207.jpg
3:58
Spurs are ‘a lot more dangerous’ after Fox trade
nbc_roto_rwb_jimmybutler_250207.jpg
2:25
Can Butler fix the Warriors’ woes?
nbc_roto_lukafantasyvalue_250202.jpg
1:28
Doncic will still be ‘one of the best’ with Lakers
nbc_roto_tradereax_250202.jpg
1:22
Doncic to Lakers most ‘mind-boggling’ NBA trade
nbc_roto_lakafantasyoutlook_250202.jpg
1:29
Lakers ‘have to’ get center despite Doncic trade
