Watch Now
Marshall, Hardy among Mavs to eye with Doncic out
RBS highlights several Dallas Mavericks players fantasy hoops managers should be keeping tabs on with Luka Doncic's availability in question, including Naji Marshall, Jaden Hardy, and others.
Up Next
‘All systems go’ for Hornets’ Miller in fantasy
'All systems go' for Hornets' Miller in fantasy
Excelling alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte, Brandon Miller has established himself as a rising fantasy asset and a clear buy in most leagues.
Can Knicks’ OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
Can Knicks' OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
Rotoworld Basketball Show reviews OG Anunoby's elite production with the Knicks over the last few games, debating whether the star can sustain this level and if his injury history presents concerns.
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
Jenae Lodewyk, Manager of Player and Family Engagement, has taken on the role as an ambassador for the Pistons’ organization. “3 Pointer - Women of the NBA" presented by Ford.
How Barnes’ return impacts Barrett’s fantasy value
How Barnes' return impacts Barrett's fantasy value
RBS evaluates what fantasy managers should expect when Scottie Barnes makes his return to the Toronto Raptors, analyzing how outlooks will change for RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Gradey Dick.
Knecht boosted fantasy stock in win vs. Jazz
Knecht boosted fantasy stock in win vs. Jazz
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin react to Lakers' rookie Dalton Knecht's 37-point day against the Jazz and analyze how it translates to his fantasy value for the rest of the season.
How to navigate 76ers’ dysfunction in fantasy
How to navigate 76ers' dysfunction in fantasy
RBS debates how fantasy managers should handle Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George in fantasy amid the Philadelphia 76ers' underwhelming and dysfunctional start to the year.
Embiid calls Butler ‘the best’ player in the NBA
Embiid calls Butler 'the best' player in the NBA
The Dan Le Batard Show crew react to the comments made by the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid about Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler quickly escalating to the point of calling him 'the best player in the [NBA]'.
Better for Bronny to spend most time in G League?
Better for Bronny to spend most time in G League?
Brian Windhorst joins the Dan Patrick Show to set the record straight on what's going on with Bronny James in the NBA G League, discusses what LeBron is still able to do in the league on the cusp of age 40, and more.
Impact of Bronny not playing G League road games
Impact of Bronny not playing G League road games
The Dan Patrick Show debates the Lakers' decision to have Bronny James not play in G League road games, highlighting why it will "impact his growth" as grows into an NBA player.
‘Scary’ how great Wemby can be after 50-point game
'Scary' how great Wemby can be after 50-point game
Dan Patrick reacts to Victor Wembanyama's first-career 50 point game and why it's "scary" to think how good he can be in the NBA with his skillset.
Shaq: Three-pointers made NBA a ‘copycat league’
Shaq: Three-pointers made NBA a 'copycat league'
Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the state of the modern NBA, his frustrations with 76ers' Joel Embiid, and his big bet on the upcoming Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.