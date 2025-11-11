 Skip navigation
Top News

Nicki Collen
Baylor’s Nicki Collen: Bears are ‘a work in progress’ despite win over Duke
New York Giants v Chicago Bears
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 11: Jaxson Dart concussion; updates on Joe Burrow, Garrett Wilson
Joe Thornton
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Krejci's big game lifts ATL over LAC

November 11, 2025 02:21 AM
Vit Krejci scored 28 points, including eight three-pointers, off the bench to pace Atlanta to a 105-102 win against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_dethit_251110.jpg
01:47
Cunningham, Jenkins ‘grind’ to help DET defeat WAS
nbc_nba_milvsdal_251110.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Giannis, Bucks rally to win in Dallas
nbc_nba_utahjazzvsmin_251110.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Timberwolves shut down Jazz rally
nbc_nba_cjcadecomp_v2_251110_copy.jpg
01:49
HLs: McCollum, Cunningham put on show in Detroit
nbc_nba_nopphxhl_251110.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Allen’s career night powers Suns
nbc_nba_dannisjenkinscomp_251110.jpg
01:58
HLs: Jenkins brings next man up mentality vs WAS
nbc_nba_miamivscle_251110.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Wiggins flushes GW dunk for Miami
nbc_nba_saschihl_251110.jpg
01:56
HLs: Wembanyama guides Spurs to win vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_allstar_251110.jpg
04:43
Melo, Carter share favorite All-Star memories
nbc_nba_wizardspostgame_251110.jpg
03:07
Examining Wizards’ core in ‘tough loss’ to DET
nbc_nba_wizardsvspistons_251110.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons earn dramatic OT win vs WAS
nbc_nba_detroit_jenkinsintv_251110.jpg
03:27
Jenkins unpacks OT buzzer-beater, Pistons’ grit
nbc_nba_cadesandbox_251110.jpg
42
Cunningham sets Pistons record with 45 FG attempts
nbc_nba_postgame_durenintv_251110.jpg
01:07
Duren: Jenkins never has shied from big moments
nbc_nba_lalchahl_251110.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers to road win
jenkins_shot_720x405_2465580099758.jpg
57
Jenkins sends Pistons to OT as arena erupts
nbc_nba_porvsorl_251110.jpg
01:59
HLs: Bane buzzer-beater lifts Magic over Portland
nbc_nba_washdet_camposter_251110.jpg
29
Whitmore posterizes Duren with a monster dunk
nbc_nba_pistonsbreakdown_251110.jpg
03:54
DET ‘the biggest standout’ in Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_wizardstalk_251110.jpg
03:04
How Wizards’ veterans are helping team develop
nbc_nba_pistons_251110.jpg
02:49
Pistons’ identity runs through Cunningham, Duren
nbc_nba_lennywilkens_251110.jpg
03:40
Honoring life and legacy of Hall of Famer Wilkens
nbc_roto_cedric_251110.jpg
01:50
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
nbc_roto_leonard_251110.jpg
01:39
LAC guards seeing minutes rise with Leonard out
nbc_roto_fox_251110.jpg
01:28
Spurs’ Fox has ‘big minutes’ coming
nbc_nba_derikqueen_251110.jpg
02:03
Queen ‘does cool stuff’ for Pelicans’ offense
nbc_nba_deaaronfox_251110.jpg
01:32
Fox ‘looked great’ in return for Spurs
nbc_enjoy_joelembiid_251110.jpg
02:34
Embiid ‘moving better and better’ each game
nbc_enjoy_clippersbad_251110.jpg
03:12
Clippers have ‘lost all identity’ from last season
nbc_nba_picksix_251110.jpg
04:56
Johnson can run against Clippers’ defense

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
02:00
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
02:40
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
01:53
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win
nbc_pft_nfcplayoff_251111.jpg
04:41
NFC playoff picture: Likely Wild Card teams
nbc_pft_takeyourpckwk10_251111.jpg
05:39
Take Your Pick: NFL Week 10 reflection
nbc_pft_danquinn_251111.jpg
01:45
Commanders rearranging deck chairs on sinking ship
nbc_pft_lovejacobsonloss_251111.jpg
13:19
Packers’ offense has ‘no true rhythm’ vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_burrowcleared_251111.jpg
09:32
Burrow shouldn’t rush back during 21-day window
nbc_pft_hurtsoneagleswin_251111.jpg
04:00
Hurts: Defense ‘played lights out’ against Packers
nbc_pft_saquontushpush_251111.jpg
14:42
Eagles false start on multiple tush push plays
nbc_pft_dartdabaoll_251111.jpg
06:53
What the Giants firing Daboll means for Dart
nbc_pft_giantsfiredaboll_251111.jpg
11:01
Florio: ‘Half measures create cultural problems’
nbc_pft_packersnothighlevel_251111.jpg
03:11
Packers don’t look like ‘high-level contender’
nbc_pft_brownsmithunderused_251111.jpg
03:22
Brown, Smith not utilized the way they should be
nbc_pft_eaglesbetondefense_251111.jpg
10:48
Sirianni ‘bet on his defense’ against the Packers
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
briancoachgiants.jpg
01:40
How does Daboll’s firing affect Giants in fantasy?
nbc_roto_henderson_251110.jpg
01:45
RB Henderson finally breaks out against Buccaneers
nbc_roto_achane_251110.jpg
01:39
Dolphins must get RB Achane the ball going forward
nbc_roto_taylor_251110.jpg
01:34
Taylor could have one of greatest RB seasons ever
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_dps_nflweek10recap_251110.jpg
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_251110.jpg
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
nbc_ffhh_lionsdefwasv2_251110.jpg
01:17
Lions’ Gibbs ‘goes nuclear’ in win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsmnf_251110.jpg
01:21
Bet on Eagles’ Smith to have big game vs. Packers
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes