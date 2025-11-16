 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Oklahoma v Alabama
Takeaways from Week 12 of College Football: Oklahoma gets signature win, Texas A&M remains undefeated
nbc_wcbb_umichundhl_251115.jpg
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
kiyan.jpg
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
nbc_cfb_osuuclahl_251115.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
nbc_cfb_unddeskconvo_251115.jpg
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Oklahoma v Alabama
Takeaways from Week 12 of College Football: Oklahoma gets signature win, Texas A&M remains undefeated
nbc_wcbb_umichundhl_251115.jpg
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
kiyan.jpg
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
nbc_cfb_osuuclahl_251115.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
nbc_cfb_unddeskconvo_251115.jpg
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Timberwolves falter at home to Nuggets

November 15, 2025 11:45 PM
Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards both notched 26 points apiece, but the quartet of 20-plus-point scorers for the Nuggets led by Nikola Jokic topple the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Related Videos

lakers_bucks_251115_raw.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic dominates Lakers win vs. Bucks
okc_charlotte_raw_251115.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder cruise by Hornets in Charlotte
nbc_nba_pacersvsraptors_251115.jpg
01:57
HLs: Poeltl, Barrett power Raptors past Pacers
nbc_nba_cleandmemphis_251115.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Cavs mount big comeback vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_mannixhit_251115.jpg
02:55
Unpacking Pelicans’ decision to fire HC Green
nbc_nba_dallac_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
nbc_nba_gswvssas_251114.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_magicnets_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
nbc_nba_chavsmil_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
nbc_nba_sacvsmil_251114.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves, Doncic lead LAL past NO
nbc_nba_miavsnyk_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns, Knicks outlast Heat
nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
nbc_nba_questions_251114.jpg
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
nbc_nba_jerseys_251114.jpg
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_nba_jerseys3_241114.jpg
10:00
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 3
netsjersey.jpg
07:46
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 1
nbc_roto_warriors_251114.jpg
02:01
Warriors slow start to games will hurt them vs. SA
nbc_roto_clippersmavs_251114.jpg
02:03
Why betting Clippers vs. Mavericks can be tricky
nbc_bte_mianyk_251114.jpg
01:38
Brunson being out will result in low scoring game
nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
nbc_cfb_osuuclahl_251115.jpg
08:59
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
nbc_cfb_unddeskconvo_251115.jpg
02:47
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
oly_cumen_trialsshusterv2_251115.jpg
07:36
Team Shuster survives Team Casper, forces Game 3
nbc_cfb_ryandayintv_251115.jpg
01:00
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251115.jpg
02:15
Analyzing Rodriguez’s Heisman chances
nbc_rtf_groupof5_251115.jpg
02:13
Navy defeats USF, adds another wrinkle to CFP race
nbc_rtf_usciowa_251115.jpg
02:14
USC rallies in gritty home win against Iowa
nbc_rtf_accconvo_251115.jpg
03:53
ACC continues to be the conference of chaos
nbc_rtf_notredamepitt_251115.jpg
02:20
Notre Dame handles business vs. Pittsburgh
nbc_rtf_texasamsc_251115.jpg
03:05
A&M comes back to beat SC in wild showdown
nbc_rtf_bamaoklahoma_251115.jpg
02:41
Oklahoma defense steps up vs. Alabama
nbc_cfb_osutd5_251115.jpg
01:44
Styles takes kickoff return 100 yards to the house
nbc_cfb_uclatd1_251115.jpg
53
Gilmer gets UCLA on the board vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_osutd4_251115.jpg
47
West extends Ohio State’s lead against UCLA
nbc_cfb_nattitlecontenders_251115.jpg
01:26
Who are the legit national championship teams?
ND_MSU_hoc_251115.jpg
02:42
HLs: Notre Dame swept in series by No. 1 MSU
nbc_cfb_osutd3_251115.jpg
01:57
Peoples hurdles UCLA defender on way to end zone
nbc_cfb_osutd2_251115.jpg
46
Sayin hits Rodgers for OSU touchdown vs. UCLA
Oly_fswom_skateamerica_Liushort_251115.jpg
06:16
Liu in 2nd after emotional SP at Skate America
nbc_cfb_osutd1_251115.jpg
45
Jackson plows in for Ohio State touchdown
nbc_cfb_smithonehandcatch_251115.jpg
36
Smith makes incredible one-handed catch vs. UCLA
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_usmnt_usavpar_251115.jpg
08:28
Highlights: USMNT vs. Paraguay (En Español)
nbc_cfb_oudefalabama_251115.jpg
02:04
Where does Alabama now fit in CFP picture?
nbc_golf_pgac_charlesschwabrd3hl_251115.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
usmnt_2_raw.jpg
01:27
Balogun fires USMNT ahead of Paraguay 2-1
Oly_ssm500_stolzwin_251115_V2.jpg
03:20
Jordan Stolz speeds to 500m win in Salt Lake City
nbc_usmnt_pargoal1_251115.jpg
01:02
Arce buries header to move Paraguay level
nbc_usmnt_usagoal1_251115.jpg
01:25
Reyna heads Arfsten’s pass in for USMNT lead