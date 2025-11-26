 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Michael Mosiman podium celebration.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Declan Farmer
Declan Farmer, Paralympic stars team up with DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation
Reeve Hockey Classic
Paralympian Malik Jones lets the tape come off

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlphidigv2_251125_copy.jpg
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
nbc_nba_orlphi_2minhl_251125.jpg
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
nbc_nba_magicanalysis_251125.jpg
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Michael Mosiman podium celebration.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Declan Farmer
Declan Farmer, Paralympic stars team up with DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation
Reeve Hockey Classic
Paralympian Malik Jones lets the tape come off

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlphidigv2_251125_copy.jpg
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
nbc_nba_orlphi_2minhl_251125.jpg
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
nbc_nba_magicanalysis_251125.jpg
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Black conjures up 31 for Magic vs 76ers

November 25, 2025 11:20 PM
Anthony Black was a one-man wrecking crew for the Orlando Magic against the Philadelphia 76ers, shattering his career high in points with 31.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_orlphidigv2_251125_copy.jpg
01:05
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
nbc_nba_orlphi_2minhl_251125.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
nbc_nba_magicanalysis_251125.jpg
02:57
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball
Screenshot_2025-11-25_230336_copy.jpg
02:54
Magic’s Black recaps career-night against 76ers
nbc_nba_wagnerintv_251125.jpg
54
Wagner: Magic’s defense fueled ‘good team win’
wiz_wash_251125.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Wizards jump on Hawks early in NBA Cup
nbc_nba_suggsconvo_251125.jpg
02:48
Why Suggs makes Magic one of NBA’s ‘best teams’
nbc_nba_losangelestalk_251125.jpg
03:13
Harden has ‘turned the clock back’ so far in 2025
nbc_nba_chrispaul_251125.jpg
02:35
Paul has been ‘every coach’s dream’ in NBA career
nbc_nba_cupconvo_251125a.jpg
02:22
Takeaways from third year of Emirates NBA Cup
nbc_roto_herro_251125.jpg
01:28
Herro is back and just getting started for Miami
nbc_roto_ayton_251125.jpg
01:26
Lakers injuries continue to pile up with Ayton out
nbc_roto_barrett_251125.jpg
01:23
Barrett day-to-day is ‘sigh of relief’ for fantasy
nbc_nba_nbacup_251125.jpg
04:40
NBA Cup update: Do teams care about tournament?
nbc_nba_rumormill_251125.jpg
09:42
What could Jazz get back in trade for Markkanen?
nbc_nba_thanksgiving_251125.jpg
09:58
NBA things to be thankful for: Thunder, Spoelstra
nbc_nba_draftkings_251125.jpg
05:00
Will Clippers’ Zubac have revenge game vs. Lakers?
nbc_enjoy_heatware_251125.jpg
09:51
Ware ‘has been going absurd’ for Heat this season
nbc_enjoy_derozankings_251125.jpg
08:26
Kings should be ‘proud’ of win over Timberwolves
nbc_bte_magicat76ers_251125.jpg
01:58
Will Magic overcome fatigue to beat the 76ers?
nbc_roto_clipperlaker_251125.jpg
02:47
Lakers an appealing bet in prime spot vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz
por_mil.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Trail Blazers handle Bucks
nbc_nba_preview_251124.jpg
04:08
Previewing Magic vs. 76ers, Clippers vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_hounbahit_251125.jpg
01:27
Rockets step up in Durant’s absence to defeat Suns
nbc_nba_thompsonanalysis_v2_251124.jpg
03:23
Analyzing Thompson’s growth with Rockets
nbc_nba_jabarismithintvv2_251125.jpg
02:34
Rockets’ Smith Jr. on what he’s learned from KD
nbc_nba_phxhou_thompsonintv_251124.jpg
55
Rockets ‘playing with pace’ after win over Suns

Latest Clips

PSU_Boston_U_251125.jpg
02:56
Highlights: Penn State stamps out surging Boston U
nbc_cfb_michosurivalry_251124.jpg
05:04
A brief history of ‘The Game’ ahead of OSU-MICH
nbc_nas_oddmoments_251125.jpg
09:58
NASCAR’s oddest and funniest moments of 2025
newthumb.jpg
01:00
2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd
nbc_dog_herding_belgiantervuren_251118.jpg
46
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
Jonathan_Taylor_112525.jpg
01:45
Colts RB Taylor leads OPOY odds
nbc_csu_cowboysd_251125.jpg
17:51
Film review: How Cowboys shut down Hurts, Eagles
nbc_csu_shedeursanders_251125.jpg
06:53
Simms: CLE’s Sanders has ‘good feel for the game’
nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
01:28
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_rice_251125.jpg
01:21
Rice, Chiefs have great matchup against Cowboys
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
01:25
Purdy must be on fantasy benches against Browns
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251125.jpg
01:42
Brosmer gives MIN’s fantasy assets ‘a little hope’
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
FFHH_Lawrence_112525.jpg
06:54
Lawrence ‘could be useful’ for fantasy managers
FFHH_McCaffrey_112525.jpg
05:10
McCaffrey may be ‘most valuable player in fantasy’
nbc_ffhh_qb_waiver_stroud_251125v2.jpg
02:57
Texans offense clicking with Stroud set to return
nbc_ffhh_rb_waiver_neal_251125v2.jpg
07:10
Saints’ Neal ‘should be rostered’ with Kamara out
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251125.jpg
02:02
Take HOU, unders on CAR and PIT vs. BUF in Week 13
FFHH_Loveland_112525.jpg
03:52
Bears TE Loveland is ‘a special talent’
nbc_ffhh_wideouts_251125.jpg
13:06
Texans’ WR Higgins has ‘legit red zone ability’
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
nbc_rtf_vandytenn_251125.jpg
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
pitt_mpx.jpg
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami
nbc_rtf_osumichigan_251125.jpg
07:39
‘Everything is at stake’ for Ohio State, Michigan
nbc_rtf_ugagatech_251125.jpg
04:03
Georgia as ‘dangerous as anyone in CFB right now’
nbc_rtf_texastexam_251125.jpg
03:04
Texas upsetting A&M would be ‘season-altering’ win
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251125.jpg
05:21
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?