How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
Morten Jensen calls in to discuss the development of the European talent pipeline to the NBA, especially in France.
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
The Dan Patrick Show crew breaks down the "French invasion" in the 2024 NBA Draft and rising global representation across the league.
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
Jonathan Givony details how the seismic Mikal Bridges trade alters NBA Draft strategies for the Knicks and Nets in the 2024 NBA Draft before examining Bronny James' stock.
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks
The DPS crew reacts to the Brooklyn Nets trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, reuniting the 27-year-old with three of his former Villanova teammates.
Price: Redick won the press conference
Khobi Price, Los Angeles Lakers reporter for the Southern California News Group, joins Ross Tucker to debrief JJ Redick's introductory press conference.
What does LAL job mean for Redick’s media future?
Ross Tucker and the Danettes discuss JJ Redick's introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, breaking down why the head coaching gig makes Redick even "more valuable" if he returns to media.
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson evaluate how the presence of the Olympics and nagging injuries will impact Luka Doncic as he prepares for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Lakers rolling the dice with Reddick hire
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson look at the Lakers hiring J.J. Reddick to be their head coach and how that may affect the roster moving forward.
Potential moves at the NBA Draft
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson talk about the NBA Draft and some moves that may be made from the teams at the top of the order.
Fantasy options on the Celtics bench in 2024-2025
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson talk about the Boston Celtics bench and who fantasy managers should be targeting next season.
Woike: Lakers need to ‘maximize’ the Lebron years
Los Angeles Times beat writer Dan Woike joins Dan Patrick to discuss the current status of the Los Angeles Lakers amid coaching changes and the start of the NBA offseason.
Redick needs right supporting cast to succeed
Dan Patrick discusses his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers signing JJ Redick as their next head coach and who they could add to the coaching staff.