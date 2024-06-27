 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals
‘Improving’ John Force transferred to neuro ICU with head injury; daughter skips Norwalk event
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open 101: Guide to Royal Liverpool

Top Clips

nbc_dps_matthasselbeckintv_240627.jpg
Bears ‘will sink or swim’ with Williams
nbc_pst_pltransferneeds_240627.jpg
Premier League’s ‘Big Six’s’ transfer needs
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals
‘Improving’ John Force transferred to neuro ICU with head injury; daughter skips Norwalk event
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open 101: Guide to Royal Liverpool

Top Clips

nbc_dps_matthasselbeckintv_240627.jpg
Bears ‘will sink or swim’ with Williams
nbc_pst_pltransferneeds_240627.jpg
Premier League’s ‘Big Six’s’ transfer needs
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How European pipeline to NBA developed over time

June 27, 2024 12:32 PM
Morten Jensen calls in to discuss the development of the European talent pipeline to the NBA, especially in France.
Up Next
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
7:31
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
Now Playing
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
3:50
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
3:24
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_khobipriceinterview_240625.jpg
6:32
Price: Redick won the press conference
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjreddick_240625.jpg
3:58
What does LAL job mean for Redick’s media future?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksluka_240624.jpg
3:46
How will injuries, Olympics affect Luka?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksreddick_240624.jpg
4:23
Lakers rolling the dice with Reddick hire
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksdraft_240624.jpg
4:23
Potential moves at the NBA Draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbksderrickwhite_240624.jpg
3:45
Fantasy options on the Celtics bench in 2024-2025
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_240621__210342.jpg
13:01
Woike: Lakers need to ‘maximize’ the Lebron years
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjredicklakers_240621.jpg
13:24
Redick needs right supporting cast to succeed
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponlebronandbronnyjames_240620.jpg
11:09
Could Mavs be perfect fit for Bronny and LeBron?
Now Playing