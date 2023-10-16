Watch Now
Allen feeds short pass to Harty for walk-in TD
Josh Allen scores the first TD of the night in the fourth quarter, after connecting with Deonte Harty on a quick pass for the WR to run into the end zone.
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers profiling Patriots coach Bill Belichick in 2004, where he visited Belichick's parents and got to see the future HOF coach's childhood bedroom.
Allen: Bills defense ‘bailed us out’
Josh Allen talks to Melissa Stark after the Bills' close win against the Giants giving credit to the defense for getting the team an ugly win.
Highlights: Bills surge in fourth-quarter for win
Relive the action as the Bills mounted a fourth-quarter comeback after being shut out for three quarters to defeat the Giants 14-9 in Buffalo.
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 6, where the Jets and Browns handed the Eagles and 49ers their first losses, Tyreek Hill impressed and more.
Speed Round: NFL Week 6 too soon judgements
The FNIA crew quickly talks about the Lions being legit Super Bowl contenders, the Houston Texans challenging the AFC South, and whether Atlanta should change its current quarterback situation.
Week 6 big bet winners on DraftKings Sportsbook
Matthew Berry gives props to some big winners betting on DraftKings Sportsbook from NFL Week 6.
Mostert, Pitts, injuries highlight Week 6 fantasy
Matthew Berry talks about the injuries that may affect fantasy managers moving forward and identifies the best performances from this week's action.
Jets defense stifles Eagles in upset victory
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze how the New York Jets defense put the clamps down on the Eagles offense in the Week 6 victory.
Five flags thrown after the play in SNF frenzy
Tensions run high in Buffalo after the play, with Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dion Dawkins all among those flagged. Terry McAulay explains the decision-making process for the officials.
Dolphins show offensive versatility vs. Panthers
The Miami Dolphins made scoring look easy against the Carolina Panthers, but the FNIA crew like the variety of ways the team is getting into the end zone.
Ravens, Jackson look comfortable against Titans
The Ravens offense look comfortable against the Titans in London and the FNIA panel like what they're seeing from Lamar Jackson.