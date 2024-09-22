Watch Now
Payton: Nix 'hasn't flinched' after Week 3 win
Bo Nix 'hasn't flinched' according to Sean Payton, and the Broncos head coach speaks on his quarterback's confidence level after an impressive win over the Buccaneers in Week 3.
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
Nick Sirianni opens up about how the Eagles grew from their Week 2 loss and channeled that into their Week 3 comeback victory against the Saints.
O’Connell: Flores is ‘propelling’ Vikings
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell says he's been having a blast coaching with Brian Flores and that the defensive coordinator is propelling the team through three weeks.
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Jason Garrett calls up Saquon Barkley to unpack how the Eagles rallied against the Saints, walk through his mentality on 65-yard touchdown and more.
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris sits down with Tony Dungy to break down film from the first two games of the season, including the game-winning drive against the Eagles in Week 2.
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks with Tony Dungy about the biggest lessons learned from his time in Tampa Bay in 2001 and how the Falcons emulate what has stuck with him through the years.
Should fantasy managers trust Perine vs. Falcons?
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew preview the fantasy storylines for Chiefs-Falcons on Sunday Night Football, breaking down Kansas City's backfield with Isiah Pacheco sidelined.
Mason, Kelce lead player prop bets for NFL Week 3
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew discuss their favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL Week 3, including Jordan Mason, De'Von Achane, and Travis Kelce.
Jackson recounts Falcons fandom ahead of SNF
Samuel L. Jackson discusses his Atlanta roots ahead of the Atlanta Falcons' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a ‘nothing burger’
The Dan Le Batard Show crew attempts to unpack what happened with Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh's awkward embrace during the Jets' win over the Patriots.
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a fantasy look at some of the highest-ceiling fantasy matchups for Week 3, investigating whether Sam LaPorta and Chris Olave can get on track.
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
The FFHH crew analyzes the bets they like for Week 3 of the NFL season.