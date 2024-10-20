Watch Now
Allen provides insight on second-half surge
Josh Allen explains how first- and second-down efficiency was key in the second half and what changes the team made coming out of halftime against the Titans in Week 7.
Up Next
Campbell: ‘Reliable’ Goff stepped up in Week 7 win
Campbell: 'Reliable' Goff stepped up in Week 7 win
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praises the play of quarterback Jared Goff, calling the veteran signal-caller "reliable" after the team's Week 7 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Love, Packers ‘find a way to win’ against Texans
Love, Packers 'find a way to win' against Texans
Jordan Love breaks down Green Bay's game-winning two-minute drive against the Houston Texans and discusses the Packers mindset in the huddle on the final drive.
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
Jason Garrett catches up with Amon-Ra St. Brown immediately after handing the Vikings their first loss of the season to unpack how the Lions prepared and why Dan Campbell's energy is infectious.
Daniels, Adams among top NFL Week 7 player props
Daniels, Adams among top NFL Week 7 player props
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through their favorite player prop bets for Week 7, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Kornacki breaks down Jets' good fortune in PA
Western Pennsylvania has been "fertile ground" for Jets stars over the years, as Steve Kornacki breaks down ahead of New York's matchup with the Steelers.
Adams, Mayfield lead Berry’s Week 7 predictions
Adams, Mayfield lead Berry's Week 7 predictions
Matthew Berry & Co. run through some of their favorite Week 7 predictions, including looks at Davante Adams in his first game as a Jet and Baker Mayfield on Monday night.
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate
The Dan Le Batard Show details what makes the Lions-Vikings and Texans-Packers matchups among the best games on the NFL Week 7 slate.
Sanchez perplexed by Steelers’ Wilson decision
Sanchez perplexed by Steelers' Wilson decision
Mark Sanchez says he can't see how starting Russell Wilson ahead of Justin Fields benefits the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Will Sirianni be fired if Eagles miss playoffs?
Will Sirianni be fired if Eagles miss playoffs?
Mark Sanchez shares what he's watching for in the Week 7 NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants before he and Dan Patrick agree Nick Sirianni's job is likely gone if he misses the playoffs.
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 7, including the Bengals covering vs. the Browns and a player prop on QB Andy Dalton.
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 7 games with the highest point totals, including Panthers-Commanders, Seahawks-Falcons and Lions-Vikings.