Top News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Wander Franco
Rays’ Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1 as sexual abuse probe continues
Fierceness horse
How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_draymondgreenejection_240328.jpg
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
nbc_pft_edgerankings_240328.jpg
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
nbc_pft_tredaviouswhite_240328.jpg
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Wander Franco
Rays’ Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1 as sexual abuse probe continues
Fierceness horse
How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_draymondgreenejection_240328.jpg
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
nbc_pft_edgerankings_240328.jpg
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
nbc_pft_tredaviouswhite_240328.jpg
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Can Daniels' body withstand the NFL schedule?

March 28, 2024 10:15 AM
Dan Patrick highlights former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and ponders if his frame is cut out for the rigorous NFL schedule.
nbc_pft_edgerankings_240328.jpg
12:20
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
nbc_pft_tredaviouswhite_240328.jpg
1:15
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?
nbc_pft_clowneypanthers_240328.jpg
3:46
Panthers gain a ‘big, physical force’ in Clowney
nbc_pft_seanpayton_v2_240328.jpg
3:28
Payton: Broncos trading up for QB is ‘realistic’
nbc_pft_vikingsdraft_240328.jpg
7:55
Likelihood of Vikings drafting QB in first round
nbc_pft_draft_240328.jpg
10:28
Coaches under most pressure entering 2024 season
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240328.jpg
2:07
Contrasting Nabers with Harrison after LSU Pro Day
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_240328.jpg
5:54
Daniels ‘showed off’ at LSU Pro Day
nbc_pft_belichickgiants_240328.jpg
4:43
Evaluating chance of Belichick landing with Giants
nbc_pft_dabolloffensiveplay_240328.jpg
4:24
Daboll is looking into calling offensive plays
nbc_pft_jjmaccarthy_240328.jpg
2:51
Giants reportedly to workout McCarthy privately
nbc_pft_briandaboll_240328.jpg
5:14
Dysfunctional for Mara to tell Daboll tone it down
