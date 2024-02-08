Watch Now
Daniel: Purdy doesn't get enough credit
Chase Daniel joins Dan Patrick to break down Brock Purdy, arguing that the San Francisco 49ers QB doesn't get enough credit. Then, he goes inside Sean Payton's famous onside kick call and gives his Super Bowl LVIII pick.
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Longtime NFL reporter Jay Glazer joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his efforts advocating for mental health awareness and his own journey before looking ahead to Super Bowl LVIII.
Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for pass yards and rush yards for Super Bowl LVIII.
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Brenden Rice discusses battling for draft positioning at the Senior Bowl, playing with Caleb Williams and the advice he has gotten from his father, legendary NFL receiver Jerry Rice.
Kincaid eager to ‘attack offseason’ with Bills
Buffalo Bills standout TE Dalton Kincaid joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to reflect on his rookie season, how he acclimated to an NFL offense and handling Buffalo's midseason OC change.
Pollard’s go-to order at family’s BBQ restaurant
Tony Pollard stops by the FFHH set to chat about how he's feeling physically after overcoming his injury, what he's looking for in free agency, Dak Prescott, his go-to order at his family's barbecue restaurant and more.
Odunze drawing comparisons to Fitzgerald, Chase
Washington wideout Rome Odunze is one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. He reveals the different NFL wide receivers he models his game after, details how he's unlocked a new level for contested catches, and more.
Jefferson: ‘I know the value that I have’ in MIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome Justin Jefferson to unpack how the Vikings adapted to their slew of injuries this season, why he's "waiting patiently" for his new contract and how it's a matter of respect.
Achane: If Hill, Mostert want to race, we can race
De'Von Achane joins Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his brilliant rookie season, his goals for next year, his readiness to race his speedy Miami Dolphins teammates and more.
Young describes what make Purdy, Mahomes special
Steve Young joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain what makes Kyle Shanahan so innovative, how Brock Purdy isn't "the prototype" but he "owns the data," how Patrick Mahomes can become Superman and more.
Power rankings: Best offensive weapons in SB LVIII
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the strongest offensive assets in Super Bowl LVIII, from Christian McCaffrey to Travis Kelce and more.
Simms: Chiefs can handle old-school coaching
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the possibility of Andy Reid moving on, Eric Bieniemy spending time with the Chiefs ahead of the AFC title game and more.
Why Crosby pushed so hard for Pierce to become HC
Maxx Crosby provides insight on how he trains year round to separate himself from the pack, why he was adamant about Antonio Pierce becoming head coach and tells Chris Simms to “put some respect on us.”