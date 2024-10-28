Watch Now
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the Denver Broncos' win against the Carolina Panthers, what they saw from quarterback Bo Nix and how the rest of the team is helping him out.
Giants' offense tough to trust against Steelers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday night matchup between the Giants and the Steelers, where Simms doesn't see how New York's offense can keep the team in the game.
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 8, including the New York Jets' season being potentially over and Kyler Murray stepping up against the Miami Dolphins.
Breaking down Commanders' Hail Mary game winner
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the final play of the Commanders-Bears game and point out everything that went right for Washington and wrong with Chicago.
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 8, including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and more.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down who will take the victory between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, agreeing that the result hinges largely on whether Jayden Daniels plays.
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
Simms isn't looking past the Giants on Monday night, but their offensive struggles have him and Florio going with the Steelers in Week 8.
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers and discuss why the team who loses this game is in danger of missing the playoffs.
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are both taking the Chargers coming off a short week to smother an injury-hampered Saints squad despite New Orleans' three extra days of rest.
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Simms and Florio both think it'll be close, but they disagree on whether the Buccaneers will take down the Falcons without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks
With the Amari Cooper addition to the Bills' offense and DK Metcalf's injury for the Seahawks, both Chris Simms and Mike Florio are picking Buffalo to win over Seattle.
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Jaguars
Chris Simms thinks Green Bay's offense and run game is one of the best in the NFL while the Jags' defense is one of the worst, as he and Mike Florio expect that to be the difference during a Week 8 tilt in Jacksonville.