 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Maye's draft stock down, Penix's up after pro days

April 1, 2024 01:05 PM
Chris Simms shares his reactions to the pro days for three of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels.
Up Next
nbc_simms_edgediscussionv2_240401.jpg
4:58
Assessing bust potential in EDGE draft class
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cbprospects_240401.jpg
28:46
Does Mitchell deserve top CB ranking over Wiggins?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_edgecomp_240327.jpg
8:11
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top four EDGE prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkings_240327.jpg
3:01
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jaredverse_240327.jpg
10:24
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Jared Verse
Now Playing
nbc_simms_choprobinson_240327.jpg
10:59
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 Chop Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_laiatulatu_240327.jpg
11:22
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Laiatu Latu
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dallasturner_240327.jpg
12:45
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Dallas Turner
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cbcomp_240325.jpg
14:18
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
Now Playing
nbc_csu_decamerionrichardson_240325.jpg
8:39
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_csu_maxmelton_240325.jpg
8:09
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
Now Playing
nbc_csu_djjames_240325.jpg
7:36
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 D.J. James
Now Playing