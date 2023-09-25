 Skip navigation
Give me the headlines: 'Brock belittled' Giants

September 25, 2023 12:26 AM
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 3 of the NFL, where the Jets and Zach Wilson continued their struggles against the Patriots and Brock Purdy and Co.'s impressive performance against the Giants.
