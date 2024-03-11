 Skip navigation
How Jags reportedly signing Davis impacts Ridley

March 11, 2024 01:51 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Jaguars reportedly signing former Bill WR Gabe Davis to a three-year contract, and discuss where Calvin Ridley fits into the Jacksonville offensive picture.
