nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR 'by a whisker'
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR ‘by a whisker’
nbc_simms_azsea_241124.jpg
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_241125.jpg
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR ‘by a whisker’
nbc_simms_azsea_241124.jpg
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers' defense

November 25, 2024 12:56 AM
Chris Simms previews the Ravens vs. Chargers game in Week 12, breaking down the key matchups and the coaching duel between brothers John and Jim Harbaugh.
