Watch Now
McDaniel emerges as favorite for Coach of the Year
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look through the early Coach of the Year odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, and compare which coaches deserve to be higher on the list.
Up Next
Bills D-Line continued to dominate vs. Washington
Bills D-Line continued to dominate vs. Washington
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers of the Buffalo Bills' win over the Washington Commanders by taking a closer look at the stellar play of the Bills defense, specifically the pressure leaders.
‘Sloppy play’ hurt Ravens in OT loss to Indy
'Sloppy play' hurt Ravens in OT loss to Indy
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Indianapolis Colts' overtime win against a "sluggish" Baltimore Ravens offense that has not yet reached its potential three weeks into the NFL season.
Run game was ‘bread and butter’ of Cardinals’ win
Run game was 'bread and butter' of Cardinals' win
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the specifics of how the Cardinals' offense defeated the Cowboys' defense in NFL Week 3.
Give me the headlines: ‘Brock belittled’ Giants
Give me the headlines: 'Brock belittled' Giants
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 3 of the NFL, where the Jets and Zach Wilson continued their struggles against the Patriots and Brock Purdy and Co.'s impressive performance against the Giants.
Herbert’s composure against blitz leads to big day
Herbert's composure against blitz leads to big day
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers after Justin Herbert's impressive performance against the Vikings, where he threw for 405 yards and maintained composure against the blitz in the Chargers' win.
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like Jacksonville over the Houston Texans in Week 3, but still need to see offensive improvement from the Jaguars who are playing below their talent level.
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the matchup between the unpredictable Lions and a consistent Atlanta Falcons team that Simms believes is the "real deal" and should come out on top vs. Detroit.
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Dolphins home-opener vs. the "desperate" Broncos, where Miami's run game and strong O-line will make them difficult for winless Denver to compete against.
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether the struggling offense of the Carolina Panthers can snap into shape in Week 3 as they head to Seattle to take on a formidable defense that is coming off a big road win.
Week 3 preview: Bills vs. Commanders
Week 3 preview: Bills vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they expect a close, physical game between the Bills and Commanders in Week 3.